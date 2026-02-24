EXTRA! EXTRA! The March 2026 issue is now available!

- 2026 Amusement Expo set up in new hall at Las Vegas Convention Center
- Six Flags Qiddiya City — grand opening is dazzling, wildly record-shattering
- RES Rides supplies fun, whimsy with SpongeBob’s Jellyfish Jump
- Knott’s character quits his thieving ways, opens Crafty’s Kitchen
- Hershey to debut new destination experiences throughout 2026
- Great Coasters is on tap for first wooden coaster in Czech Republic
- Embed tech helps Detrick’s Arcade slash processing fees by 63%
- BenQ enhances experiences at FECs and parks with projectors
- Chilly temps drop Fort Worth Stock Show attendance by 250,000
- More than 1,700 attend Pennsylvania Showmen/Fair convention
- South Seas Resort opens Captiva Landing, island-inspired water park
- Vortex expands Vectory Collection with sculptural “Epik” centerpieces
- ‘Fabulous’ IISF Trade Show & Extravaganza brought in buyers
- Pugh, Hauser go into OABA Hall of Fame
- Women of Influence: Intercard’s Lynda Brotherton Sherrod
- 2026 AIMS International Safety Seminar engages and educates
- NAARSO Safety Seminar furthers education, certification process
- International Ride Training’s Ride Camp resonates with attendees
- Kings Island, Gravity Group continue refurbishment of The Beast
- Junior Galaxy Explorers will be first riders on new Galacticoaster
- Chance Rides, Reverchon announce new North American partnership … and much more!