Subscribe
Digital Issue

EXTRA! EXTRA! The March 2026 issue is now available!

In this issue:

  • 2026 Amusement Expo set up in new hall at Las Vegas Convention Center
  • Six Flags Qiddiya City — grand opening is dazzling, wildly record-shattering
  • RES Rides supplies fun, whimsy with SpongeBob’s Jellyfish Jump
  • Knott’s character quits his thieving ways, opens Crafty’s Kitchen
  • Hershey to debut new destination experiences throughout 2026
  • Great Coasters is on tap for first wooden coaster in Czech Republic
  • Embed tech helps Detrick’s Arcade slash processing fees by 63%
  • BenQ enhances experiences at FECs and parks with projectors
  • Chilly temps drop Fort Worth Stock Show attendance by 250,000
  • More than 1,700 attend Pennsylvania Showmen/Fair convention
  • South Seas Resort opens Captiva Landing, island-inspired water park
  • Vortex expands Vectory Collection with sculptural “Epik” centerpieces
  • ‘Fabulous’ IISF Trade Show & Extravaganza brought in buyers
  • Pugh, Hauser go into OABA Hall of Fame
  • Women of Influence: Intercard’s Lynda Brotherton Sherrod
  • 2026 AIMS International Safety Seminar engages and educates
  • NAARSO Safety Seminar furthers education, certification process
  • International Ride Training’s Ride Camp resonates with attendees
  • Kings Island, Gravity Group continue refurbishment of The Beast
  • Junior Galaxy Explorers will be first riders on new Galacticoaster
  • Chance Rides, Reverchon announce new North American partnership … and much more!
Issue available for FREE with our Digital Edition!
Download FREE PDF of the issue!