Pete Owens, attractions industry veteran, accepts nomination as new museum chairman

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The National Roller Coaster Museum and Archives (NRCMA), the world’s largest collection of historic amusement artifacts, has selected Pete Owens, a 26-year veteran of the attractions industry, as its new chairman. He succeeds Jeff Novotny, also an industry veteran, who served as chairman for seven years.

“It is an honor to be nominated by and to succeed Jeff Novotny as the chairman of the NRMCA Board of Directors,” said Pete Owens, incoming Chairman of the NRCMA Board of Directors. “I very much look forward to working with my fellow volunteers on the board to continue our momentum and bring this museum to life.”

Additionally, the following board members were re-elected for a four-year term:

Walt Bowser

Chris Gray

Pete Owens

Richard Munch

Carol Sanderson

Gary Slade

Owens joined the museum board in 2009. He has assisted with media outreach efforts for the museum and was instrumental in creating a temporary exhibit for Coaster Con in 2013.

While the museum continues construction in West Texas, fans are encouraged to visit the facility during one of its upcoming events. Public support is vital to preserving these unique pieces of theme park history. For the latest on public tour dates, visit: www.rollercoastermuseum.org.