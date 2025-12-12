Holland Fiberglass welcomes Chris Cosme as Director of Operations

TAMPA, Fla. — Holland Fiberglass, an affiliate of the Ralph S. Alberts Company, Inc. is pleased to announce the hiring of Chris Cosme as the company’s new Director of Operations. Chris joins the team with a strong background in operations and technical leadership across some of the most well-known names in the amusement and entertainment industry. He spent the last several years at Universal Orlando, where he supervised ride maintenance, led technical teams, and supported major operational initiatives. His experience also includes key roles at Disneyworld, SeaWorld, and four years of service in the United States Marine Corps, where he led large-scale maintenance operations and high-performance teams.

In this role, Chris will help advance growth of fabrication and restoration capabilities. He will drive quality programs and implement strategies to support company wide commitment to delivering the best products and repairs in the best time.

“We’re excited to welcome Chris to the team,” said Sam Mailender, VP of Operations. “His distinguished military background has instilled in him a level of discipline, fearlessness, and passion that aligns perfectly with our mission. Chris will lead our management team with a relentless focus on accountability, ensuring the highest standards of safety and quality across all operations. His dedication and work ethic make him an integral part of our continued success, and we are confident his leadership will drive excellence at every level.”

Please join us in welcoming Chris Cosme to Holland Fiberglass.

In May, 2025, The Ralph S. Alberts Co., Inc. announced the acquisition of Holland Fiberglass and Restoration LLC., along with STM Industries, a Florida based leader in fiberglass fabrication, repair, restoration, and a provider of commercial grade STM fiberglass umbrellas and tables through related company affiliates. Through this acquisition, Ralph S. Alberts Co., Inc. now has manufacturing operations in the State of Florida and has become a premier provider of custom fiberglass components and now offers onsite repair and restoration services. The company also introduces its first product line, Holland Fiberglass STM Umbrellas, offered in 6ft and 8ft versions in the following styles: octagon, pinwheel, starburst, square, and wave. The umbrellas are custom painted to order and made to last 10-15 years with a three-year workmanship guarantee.