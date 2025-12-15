Top 10 reasons to celebrate the holidays at SeaWorld Orlando & Aquatica Orlando This Year

ORLANDO — Central Florida is officially in holiday mode and the best place to celebrate is at SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica Orlando. From sparkling lights to tropical splashes to a brand-new lantern festival lighting up the night, here are 10 standout reasons families should make both parks part of their holiday traditions this year.

Reason #1: Millions of Lights Across 120+ Acres at SeaWorld Orlando

SeaWorld Orlando’s award-winning Christmas Celebration surrounds guests with millions of shimmering lights, the iconic Sea of Trees, snowfall along the Waterfront, and beloved holiday characters like Rudolph & Friends. Even better — it’s all included with park admission.

Reason #2: Beloved Holiday Shows Return at SeaWorld Orlando

A lineup of new and returning favorites fills every corner of the park, including:

NEW: Clyde & Seamore’s Countdown to Christmas – a laugh-out-loud sea lion adventure filled with holiday mischief

– a laugh-out-loud sea lion adventure filled with holiday mischief Winter Wonderland on Ice – breathtaking choreography on a glistening frozen stage

– breathtaking choreography on a glistening frozen stage O Wondrous Night – the Nativity told through the eyes of the animals

– the Nativity told through the eyes of the animals Elmo’s Christmas Wish – festive fun for younger guests

Plus, roving toy soldiers, stilt walkers, musicians, and pre-shows bring surprise moments of cheer throughout the park.

Reason #3: Festive Food, Sips & Seasonal Dining Experiences at SeaWorld Orlando

A full menu of holiday flavors awaits, including:

Dinner with Santa (through Dec. 24)

Sesame Christmas Breakfast (Saturdays through Dec. 20)

Culinary Christmas Huts open daily at 4 p.m.

Cookies, Cocoa & Milk Fireworks Viewing presented by Undeniably Dairy

From cozy cocoa to gourmet dishes, SeaWorld’s holiday food lineup offers something for every taste.

Reason #4: Holiday Reflections: Fireworks That Light Up the Season at SeaWorld Orlando

As evening arrives, the park shines even brighter. Holiday Reflections — the nightly fireworks finale — combines dazzling lights, sweeping holiday music, and festive energy to close out a perfect holiday visit.

Reason #5: Sunshine, Slides & Heated Waterways at Aquatica Orlando

With heated waterways, Aquatica delivers warm, comfortable fun all day long — a unique Florida holiday perk that keeps families smiling from morning to evening.

Reason #6: Thrills for the Whole Family at Aquatica Orlando

Whether racing down high-speed slides like Reef Plunge, floating through winding rivers, or relaxing on sandy beaches, Aquatica offers something for guests of every age.

Reason #7: A Brand-New Lantern Festival Lights Up Nights at Aquatica Orlando

ILLUMINATE – A Lantern Festival at Aquatica is a separately ticketed nighttime event featuring towering, glowing lanterns, vibrant creatures, and immersive light-filled installations — a completely new holiday experience for Orlando.

Reason #8: Five Distinct Realms Filled with Light & Color at ILLUMINATE

ILLUMINATE invites guests to explore:

AquaLuma – glowing pathways guided by mythical animal guardians

– glowing pathways guided by mythical animal guardians Candy Cascade Falls – a candy-colored dreamscape of giant sweets

– a candy-colored dreamscape of giant sweets Enchanted Lagoon – a moonlit cove with a mermaid, unicorns, and illuminated wishes

– a moonlit cove with a mermaid, unicorns, and illuminated wishes Myst Wood Waters – color-shifting chameleons and lantern birds fill a technicolor forest

– color-shifting chameleons and lantern birds fill a technicolor forest Rivers of Discovery – a lantern safari honoring iconic wildlife from SeaWorld, Busch Gardens & Discovery Cove

Reason #9: Interactive Holiday Fun & Limited-Time Eats at ILLUMINATE

Guests can meet Kiwi Santa, hop aboard the Mini Serengeti Express Train, write letters to Santa, and discover whimsical photo moments throughout the park. Festival-exclusive treats include Brisket Mac & Cheese, Pork Belly Tacos, Apple Cider Churros, S’mores Pizza, and signature cocktails and mocktails.

Reason #10: Unbeatable Savings at both Parks

Guests can save up to 55% on Tickets, Fun Cards, and Annual Passes during the Holiday Sale, plus enjoy savings on ILLUMINATE tickets starting at just $24.99, with additional Pass Member discounts available.



