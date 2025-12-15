Master your moves! Lego Ninjago weekends return to Legoland California Resort in honor of Lego Ninjago’s 15th anniversary

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Ninjas, it’s time to UNITE! LEGOLAND California Resort brings back one of its most action-packed seasonal celebrations as LEGO NINJAGO Weekends return in honor of LEGO NINJAGO’s 15th Anniversary, running weekendsfrom January 17th through February 15th, with added days on Monday, January 19thand Monday, February 16th.

“We’re turning the action of our celebrated NINJAGO Weekends up a notch for LEGO NINJAGO’s 15th anniversary,” says Kurt Stocks, President at LEGOLAND California Resort.“This winter, families are invited to step inside the world of LEGO NINJAGO and enjoy hands-on LEGO building activities, immersive shows, and interactive experiences that bring the action of NINJAGO to life. This year’s event feels extra special, as we’re embracing classic LEGO NINJAGO storytelling while launching some new and exciting offerings for the ultimate weekend of NINJAGO fandom.”

NINJAGO Weekends feature a slate of exciting NEW entertainment alongside returning favorites, including:

Lloyd’s Elemental Challenge: Lloyd challenges YOU to put your training skills to the test by learning and demonstrating various elemental powers. This high-energy show features exciting action, epic music, and of course… awesome Ninja moves!

Lloyd's Elemental Challenge:

Whip Around Dance Party:

March of the Dragon:

Work together to complete the picture and build a giant mosaic featuring characters from LEGO NINJAGO. Path of the Ninja Scavenger Hunt: Follow the Path of the Ninja by building, training, and sharpening your Ninja skills through a series of interactive shows and themed activities. Along the way, collect stickers for each challenge completed before wrapping up your journey at the ‘Ceremony of the Ninja’ to celebrate your accomplishments and receive a reward. It’s time to GO FULL NINJA!

Experience NINJAGO The Ride and learn the ways of the ninja at NINJAGO Training Camp, two of LEGOLAND California's most iconic NINJAGO-themed attractions.

two of LEGOLAND California’s most iconic NINJAGO-themed attractions. Ceremony of the Ninja: Unite and celebrate in the final show of the day, becoming a Master Ninja with your favorite NINJAGO characters in a festive ceremony like no other!

For the ultimate way toexperience NINJAGO weekends, families can book a weekend stay in the NEW NINJAGO-themed guestrooms at LEGOLAND Hotel. Each guest room features floor-to-ceiling NINJAGO theming, an in-room scavenger hunt, a separate kids’ sleeping area, and plenty of LEGO bricks for day-to-night curiosity, creativity and adventure.

