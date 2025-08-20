Dippin’ Dots now available at Urban Air Adventure Parks nationwide

PADUCAH, Ky. — Fun just got cooler. Dippin’ Dots, the original beaded ice cream, today announced it is the exclusive frozen treat provider at Urban Air Adventure Park, the nation’s leading indoor adventure destination for families. The new collaboration brings Dippin’ Dots to all participating Urban Air locations nationwide, introducing a fan-favorite treat to the experience families already know and love.

“We are thrilled to partner with our friends at Urban Air. Dippin’ Dots and Urban Air are brands built around creating fun for the whole family,” said Lynwood Mallard, Chief Marketing Officer at J&J Snack Foods, owner of Dippin’ Dots. “This partnership is a perfect match, and we’re excited to help make each visit even sweeter.”

This partnership unites two powerhouses in family fun, both known for innovation, high energy, and creating memorable moments that bring people together.

“Dippin’ Dots is an iconic brand that our guests know and love, and it’s the perfect fit for the action-packed, memorable experience we deliver,” said Kyle Martin, Chief Marketing Officer at Urban Air. “It’s a fun, craveable treat that adds to the energy and excitement of every visit.”

With more than 350 locations open or under development nationwide, Urban Air is an ideal partner for Dippin’ Dots to continue expanding its presence in the family entertainment space. Together, the brands deliver a flavorful way to cool down and keep the adventure going.