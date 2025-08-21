Monstrous family fun returns to Legoland New York Resort this October

GOSHEN, N.Y. — Ghouls, goblins, and giggles await as LEGO® Monsters transform LEGOLAND New York Resort for Brick-or-Treat Monster Party this October! The signature family-friendly Halloween event kicks off October 2 and families can look forward to a bewitching party filled with candy, seasonal shows, and meet and greets with Halloween-themed LEGO characters. The event runs on all operating dates in October, with all festivities included in general admission.

The fun begins the moment you step into the Park with a boo-tifully decorated entry arch. Meet your favorite LEGO Monster characters like Spider Lady and Wacky Witch, and *new for 2025* LEGO Scarecrow! Trick-or-Treat begins at 2 p.m., so make your way around the Park for an afternoon of treats and surprises—don’t forget your costume!

Get ready to sink your fangs into not-so-scary shows, experiences, and character encounters during Brick-or-Treat’s enchanting traditions:

Graveyard of Ghouls: The ghouls have awoken from their graveyard slumber. But no need to fear, these gentle ghosts and soulful skeletons are sure to give you a giggle as you grab sweet treats and view their ‘punny’ LEGO tombstones.

Zombie Cheer Crew: Don't miss tryouts for the Zombie Cheer Crew! They'll show off their dance moves and be looking for yours during this pep rally featuring LEGO Zombie Cheerleader herself.

Wicked Sweet Way: Wacky Witch's magic spell backfired in the sweetest way possible. Explore Wicked Sweet Way where all cauldrons have bubbled over with sugary delights!

Creatures of the Kingdom: Lord Vampyre and Spider Lady sent their creatures to take over Castle Hill! Spiders spin their giant webs on the walls, and bustling bats fly overhead. Join Spider Lady and build your very own LEGO spider creation to add to her web of wonders.

Disco Dragon Coaster: For more electrifying excitement, the Dragon is getting a disco remix with festive decorations, a groovy monster soundtrack, and an illuminating party atmosphere.

Monster Rocker: Time to shock and roll! Show off your rockin' dance moves by selecting a song and jamming out in the studio with Monster Rocker himself.

Happy Harvest: Meet LEGOLAND New York's *new* costume character, LEGO Scarecrow, and celebrate fall at the biggest harvest celebration around. Covered in pumpkins of all sizes, everyone's bound to have a gourd-geous time.

Monster Band Boulevard: The famous monster band is BACK and ready to rock! Their talented tour crew set up Monster Band Boulevard with band posters, backstage equipment, rockin' music, and tasty treats.

Very Important Monsters (V.I.M) Dance Party: Lord Vampyre is hosting the coolest, most exclusive dance party only for V.I.Ms. Bring your monstrous moves and ghoulish grooves to this interactive, one-of-a-kind party!

The Great Monster Chase: Join your favorite LEGO monsters in this action-packed 4D movie featuring music, wind, bubbles, water, and more!

Monster Party Nights

Monster Party Nights are back at LEGOLAND New York Hotel, the sleepover built for kids and located just steps away from the theme park. Book a Brick-or-Treat overnight package in October to enjoy extra sweet Halloween-themed fun after a day in the Park. Hotel guests will have the opportunity to eat breakfast with a Monster, participate in themed LEGO builds, and shake their bones to remixes of favorite Halloween hits at the Monster Dance Party each night!