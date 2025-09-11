Movie Park Germany heralds the darkest time of the year: The Halloween Horror Festival opens the gates to hell!

BOTTROP-KIRCHHELLEN — When the fog thickens and the shadows of darkness choose new victims, the evil side of Hollywood in Germany shows no mercy! Movie Park Germany is bringing the 27th Halloween Horror Festival to life this fall with new devilish ideas. With two new horror mazes, “Blood Moon Trailer Park” and “Ahoj-Brause Horror Lab,” the gates to hell are burning more intensely than ever before: for the first time in its history, the park is offering a total of nine horror experiences, one of which is the first horror brand experience in a German amusement park.

Once again, the afterlife is quite diverse this year: over 280 monsters and four scare zones awaken Europe’s largest Halloween event in all its gruesome glory. In addition to DJ Max Bering on the plaza stage, a new show, a live DJ act, and a newly designed food zone at the far end of the park will create an even more festive atmosphere. In the live show “Unhallowed 2 – The Freak Show Straight Out of Hell” in Studio 7, illusionist Christian Farla once again brings evil from the underworld into the spotlight and has a few updates and new acts in store.

“The Halloween Horror Festival is showing its darkest side again this year, and we’re making new nightmares come true,” says Managing Director Thorsten Backhaus. “More horror experiences and an even greater festival atmosphere await guests – giving Halloween an even bigger stage.”

On a total of 22 event days between September 27 and November 9, 2025, the Horrorwood Studios welcome all Halloween fans to this year’s theme “Your Bloodiest Vacation Ever” and bring new scary surprises to life.