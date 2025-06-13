The dinosaurs conquer Movie Park Germany: “World of Dinos” exhibition will be the place to go for the whole family and school groups from mid-June

BOTTROP-KIRCHHELLEN, Germany — Prehistoric times are knocking on the Hollywood gates! Movie Park Germany is adding an interactive experience to its portfolio this summer. The “World of Dinos” exhibition brings a popular movie theme to life. From June 18 to August 24, a variety of 25 lifelike dinosaurs will be making their way into Germany’s largest movie and amusement park for guests to discover.

“The exhibition offers many informative elements about the species of Tyrannosaurus rex, Stegosaurus and other prehistoric contemporaries, making it a suitable destination not only for the whole family and all dinosaur fans, but also for school group excursions,” says Managing Director Thorsten Backhaus.

Interest in dinosaurs remains unbroken among young and old to this day. At Movie Park Germany, guests can experience the exhibition on an area of 1500 m² in the “The Lost Temple” attraction, which already has extensive theming. This can now be further enhanced to bring the dinosaurs to life in special settings.

Not only are the dinosaur models realistic in size, the dinosaurs also move and make noises. From the roaring T-Rex to the lightning-fast Velociraptor, a wide variety of species are included. The story and interactive elements invite visitors to learn about dinosaurs in an entertaining way. Information panels next to each dinosaur provide scientifically based facts about the different species, while timelines provide a more comprehensive picture of the evolution and different eras in which dinosaurs lived. All the information provided at the “World of Dinos” has been scientifically verified.