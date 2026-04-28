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EXTRA! EXTRA! The May 2026 issue is now available!

In this issue:

  • BONUS SECTION: Amusement Today‘s 2026 “What’s New” Guide!
  • Morgan’s Wonderland lifts off with WingZ of Wonder aerial ride
  • RES delivers first-of-its-kind family ride to Adventureland N.Y.
  • Utah’s Lagoon opens gigantic S&S Screamin’ Swing: Nutcracker
  • Six Flags Great Adventure unveils all-new Shoreline Pier section
  • ART Engineering supplies first roller coaster for Holland-Park
  • Steel Pier planning June rollout of new Crazy Crab attraction
  • Intamin’s Quantum Accelerator speeds into Six Flags New England
  • Great Coasters building its first roller coaster in Japan
  • GCII continues to provide Titan Track to aid in park maintenance
  • Thea Awards a time to celebrate efforts of multple theme parks
  • Chance thinks outside the box for Area15 carousel in Las Vegas
  • Maui’s Indoor Theme Park poised to open this summer in Kentucky
  • Europa-Park’s Rulantica celebrates the Nordic Festival of Lights
  • World’s Largest Swimming Lesson set to return on June 17
  • WhiteWater to be the exclusive supplier for Mattel water parks
  • New headquarters reflects Ripley’s diverse collection, global reach
  • Focus On The Horizon: Monai Rooney of B Morrow Productions
  • With new owner, future looks bright for EWorks Pro Lighting
  • Idlewild’s Wild Mouse poised to have its first full year of operation
  • Ride audit season is underway for International Ride Training
  • Updates to classic Giant Dipper coaster delights Belmont guests
  • Pennsylvania amusement ride safety advisory board holds meeting
  • Cleveland Metroparks Zoo begins undertaking large capital project
  • America 250 Wheel a ‘technical feat,’ largest mobile unit in nation
  • San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo experiences near perfect weather
  • Strawberry Festival proves it’s still the sweetest show in Florida
  • Stinson Band Organ acquired by IISA Museum … and much more!
Issue available for FREE with our Digital Edition!
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