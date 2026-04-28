EXTRA! EXTRA! The May 2026 issue is now available!

- BONUS SECTION: Amusement Today‘s 2026 “What’s New” Guide!
- Morgan’s Wonderland lifts off with WingZ of Wonder aerial ride
- RES delivers first-of-its-kind family ride to Adventureland N.Y.
- Utah’s Lagoon opens gigantic S&S Screamin’ Swing: Nutcracker
- Six Flags Great Adventure unveils all-new Shoreline Pier section
- ART Engineering supplies first roller coaster for Holland-Park
- Steel Pier planning June rollout of new Crazy Crab attraction
- Intamin’s Quantum Accelerator speeds into Six Flags New England
- Great Coasters building its first roller coaster in Japan
- GCII continues to provide Titan Track to aid in park maintenance
- Thea Awards a time to celebrate efforts of multple theme parks
- Chance thinks outside the box for Area15 carousel in Las Vegas
- Maui’s Indoor Theme Park poised to open this summer in Kentucky
- Europa-Park’s Rulantica celebrates the Nordic Festival of Lights
- World’s Largest Swimming Lesson set to return on June 17
- WhiteWater to be the exclusive supplier for Mattel water parks
- New headquarters reflects Ripley’s diverse collection, global reach
- Focus On The Horizon: Monai Rooney of B Morrow Productions
- With new owner, future looks bright for EWorks Pro Lighting
- Idlewild’s Wild Mouse poised to have its first full year of operation
- Ride audit season is underway for International Ride Training
- Updates to classic Giant Dipper coaster delights Belmont guests
- Pennsylvania amusement ride safety advisory board holds meeting
- Cleveland Metroparks Zoo begins undertaking large capital project
- America 250 Wheel a ‘technical feat,’ largest mobile unit in nation
- San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo experiences near perfect weather
- Strawberry Festival proves it’s still the sweetest show in Florida
- Stinson Band Organ acquired by IISA Museum … and much more!