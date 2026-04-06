6 new Wavegarden world-class surf destinations on the horizon

SAN SEBASTIÁN, Spain — As the surf park sector experiences an unprecedented global boom, Wavegarden remains the definitive choice for discerning investors and developers. The success is rooted in more than just the Wavegarden patented technology- it is driven by a proven track record of operational excellence, featuring the lowest energy and water consumption on the market and a ‘Wave Menu’ of over 25 different world-class wave types for all levels.

Building on the success of 12 operational facilities spanning four continents, Wavegarden continues to lead the industry with undeniable momentum. The current pipeline features 23 projects in advanced stages of development and more than 50 committed developments worldwide. Today, we are thrilled to announce six new facilities in the final stages of construction, set to welcome the public in 2026 and throughout 2027.

DSRT SURF | Palm Desert, California, USA

Status: 90% Complete | Expected Opening: Summer 2026

Marking Wavegarden’s second facility in the United States, DSRT SURF is a premier surf resort set in Palm Desert close to Coachella. Featuring a 52-module Wavegarden Cove, this destination blends high-performance waves with a lifestyle focused on balance and well-being.

Key Features: surf academy and shop, 57 residential lots, 139 short-stay villas and hotel rooms, restaurants and hospitality.

EL NIDO | Punta del Este, Uruguay

Status: 70% Complete | Expected Opening: Coming Soon

Uruguay’s first surf-centered residential development offers a unique lifestyle nestled in a private neighborhood. At its heart lies a 52-module Wavegarden Cove designed for both community and performance.

Key Features: surf club & academy, indoor & outdoor pools, paddle surfing lake, skate park, spa, sports courts, community garden, kids club, trekking trails, 396 residential plots, and a beach club with restaurants and bars.

SURFERS COVE | Óbidos, Portugal

Status: 30% Complete | Expected Opening: Late 2026

Located near the legendary waves of Peniche, Surfers Cove will feature a 46-module Wavegarden Cove and a four-star surf resort. This project is set to solidify the Oeste region’s status as a premier European surfing hub.

Key Features: covering five hectares, it includes 56 accommodation units, a restaurant, surf school and shop, skate park, wellness area, padel and beach tennis courts, gym, bike track, and dedicated spaces for corporate events.

GEMSELL SURF MADRID | Madrid, Spain

Status: 25% Complete | Expected Opening: 2027

Who says Madrid doesn’t have a beach? Located next to Atlético de Madrid’s iconic stadium, this landmark will host Europe’s largest surf park and urban beach, powered by a 56-module Wavegarden Cove lagoon.

Key Features: surf academy and retail, Europe’s largest artificial beach, 3,000m² of premium food and beverage options, a 1,000m² music and performance venue, and direct subway access.

PERTH SURF PARK | Perth, Australia

Status: 10% Complete | Expected Opening: Late 2027

Joining Melbourne and Sydney, Perth becomes Wavegarden’s third Australian location. This massive project will feature a high-capacity 62-module Wavegarden Cove to serve one of the world’s most passionate surfing communities.

Key Features: surf academy, beach club, rooftop glamping accommodation, wellness hub, and exclusive members’ amenities.

AUCKLAND SURF PARK | Auckland, New Zealand

Status: 5% Complete | Expected Opening: 2028

New Zealand’s first surf park is officially on the way. This world-class, sustainable community will be powered by a 62-module Wavegarden Cove and focuses on a holistic approach to leisure and environment.

Key Features: eco-cabins, residential homes, a dedicated solar farm, data center, and various outdoor public amenities.

These new destinations are just the beginning. From landlocked urban hubs to iconic seaside escapes, Wavegarden is expanding rapidly. With dozens of additional projects in the pipeline, we are well on our way to making world-class surfing accessible to everyone, everywhere.