360 Parks acquires Wonderland Amusement Park in Amarillo, Texas

AMARILLO, Texas — 360 Parks has acquired Wonderland Amusement Park, a beloved Amarillo institution featuring 30 rides and attractions, from longtime owners Paula and Paul Borchardt. The acquisition ensures the continued operation and preservation of one of West Texas’ most cherished family entertainment destinations as it prepares to celebrate 75 years of fun in 2026.

Wonderland Amusement Park has deep roots in the Amarillo community. The park, originally founded by Paul and Alethea Roads, opened in 1951 as Kiddie Land and was later renamed Wonderland Amusement Park in1967. Inspired by the classic children’s book Alice in Wonderland, the park has entertained generations of families and remains a cornerstone of summer tradition in the Texas Panhandle as well as an important job opportunity for high schoolers.

“We are thrilled to carry on the tradition of providing quality entertainment to families in West Texas,” said Jimmy Holmes, CEO, 360 Parks. “I haven’t met anyone in the community who doesn’t have memories — whether as a child, a parent, or even a grandparent — of visiting Wonderland Amusement Park. We really like the park and the opportunities it presents, and the community has been incredibly supportive.”

Holmes added that 360 Parks is committed to honoring the park’s legacy while continuing to enhance the guest experience.

“Wonderland is more than an amusement park — it’s part of Amarillo’s identity,” he said. “We look forward to celebrating its 75th anniversary and building on the strong foundation that the Borchardt family created.”

The Borchardts, who have stewarded the park for decades, expressed confidence in the transition and excitement for Wonderland’s future under 360 Parks’ leadership.

Wonderland Amusement Park will continue normal operations, with additional details regarding anniversary celebrations and future enhancements to be announced in the coming months. For more information about Wonderland Amusement Park, visit www.wonderlandpark.com.