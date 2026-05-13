PortAventura World and Vekoma create WeRiseUp, a new company to develop mixed reality experiences

PortAventura World and Vekoma have reached an agreement to drive the creation of WeRiseUp, a new independent company spun off from Adventure Labs by PortAventura World. The resort’s digital innovation unit is evolving into a studio specialising in mixed reality, with the aim of scaling the technology developed and validated at PortAventura Park over recent years.

The new company operates two main business lines: one dedicated to theme parks and the other focused on cultural heritage. In theme parks, WeRiseUp partners with operators worldwide to revitalise existing attractions and extend their lifecycle, layering mixed reality on top of physical rides and areas to boost guest engagement, repeat visitation and incremental revenue. In cultural heritage, the company positions itself as the specialist partner in complementary, rather than substitutive, mixed reality for historic, cultural and leisure venues, targeting cultural heritage operators, museums, public and private institutions, and tourism operators, with the aim of enhancing the visitor experience, attracting multi-generational interest and generating new revenue streams. In both lines, a digital layer combining storytelling with cutting-edge technology powers products that range from short-format mixed reality experiences to interactive family activities using wearables, sensors and other devices.

The name WeRiseUp encapsulates the company’s three pillars: “We” expresses the collaborative dimension, while “Rise” and “Up” together evoke the act of awakening curiosity and elevating every cultural treasure, physical space and visitor to a new dimension, bringing them back to life to be experienced, not merely observed.

The structure and roadmap of the new company

PortAventura World remains as both a partner and a client of WeRiseUp. The themed resort will continue to serve as a testing ground for iterating new experiences, and the mixed reality offering remains in place with the three existing products.

The new company’s management team is led by Andreu Tobella as CEO and will include some of the professionals who built Adventure Labs’ current products, with a headcount growth plan covering product, engineering, storytelling, sales and international operations profiles.

In the words of Andreu Tobella, CEO of WeRiseUp, “Joining forces with Vekoma was a natural decision. They are world leaders in the design and manufacturing of attractions, and they share our vision of creating transformative experiences. Combining their engineering excellence with the operational know-how built at PortAventura World gives WeRiseUp a unique starting point to scale globally.” He also explains, “PortAventura World has firmly believed that this division had enormous growth potential beyond our resort, and that is precisely why we have promoted its spin-off: to give it the autonomy, focus and ambition needed to lead a new chapter in immersive entertainment worldwide.”

The roadmap for the coming years includes, in addition to the completion of the spin-off setup and the brand launch, the first local and international rollouts of mixed reality experiences and the evolution of creative processes through artificial intelligence.

A validated proposition taking the leap to the global market

Since 2023, Adventure Labs by PortAventura World has demonstrated that an agile, customer-focused team can develop successful digital products. During this time, the unit has launched three pioneering commercial experiences at PortAventura Park: Hysteria in Boothill, El Diablo Neo and Expedición ULUM, which have engaged more than 150,000 visitors and achieved an average rating of 8.1 out of 10 across more than 2,450 verified reviews.