Kissel Entertainment makes industry-wide history becoming first carnival to be iROC-Certified

Kissel Entertainment, one of the nation’s most trusted traveling entertainment providers, has once again made industry-wide history becoming the first carnival to be International Ride Operator Certified (iROC) by International Ride Training (IRT), the gold standard in operational safety for the amusement industry.

IRT’s iROC program is the world’s only third-party ride operator certification and draws on decades of experience training, managing, and developing ride operators. Those certified embody a total commitment to safe, efficient, and professional ride operation. iROC front-line operators learn strict attention to safety while maintaining efficiency and professionalism.

Kissel Entertainment viewed this certification as an invaluable investment that aligned with their vision for the entirety of the carnival industry. “It is our hope that we inspire every traveling amusement provider to participate in this incredible program,” said Madison Kissel, Chief Operating Officer who spearheaded the initiative. “We want to ensure our industry receives the most up-to-date, top-of-the-line resources to guarantee guest and employee safety. Guests of any carnival deserve the same level of safety commitment that theme parks provide.”

Kissel Entertainment joins trusted industry leaders like Cedar Fair, Six Flags, and Hershey Park that share this certification.

Safety has always been an unwavering core value for the Kissel family. This trailblazing achievement builds upon Kissel Entertainment’s long history of advancing ride safety, with roots in advancing inspection protocols in Kentucky, the company contracts with third-party certified inspectors, and ensures its internal team undergoes ride-specific and advanced operational training. The Kissel Entertainment team also participates in the OABA Circle of Excellence (COE) and trains industry peers and amusement park professionals on best practices through NAARSO.

This is another landmark achievement for Kissel Entertainment, who made history becoming the first traveling entertainment provider to achieve Sensory Inclusive™ certification from KultureCity.

Kissel Entertainment strives to bring innovation to every fair, and they are proud to provide this certification to their partners across the nation.