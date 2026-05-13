Enchanted Parks honors members of the U.S. Military, Veterans and their families this Memorial Day Weekend

WINDERMERE, Fla. — This Memorial Day weekend, Enchanted Parks invites members of the U.S military and their families to visit their favorite park together. In honor of their service, all active and retired members, as well as members of the National Guard, reserves and veterans will receive complimentary admission to Enchanted Parks, Saturday, May 23 through Monday, May 25. In addition, they may purchase up to six (6) additional single park admission tickets for 40% off the gate price to share with their family and friend.

“Memorial Day is dedicated to honoring and remembering those who served in the United States Armed Forces,” shared Franceen Gonzales, Chief Operating Officer, Enchanted Parks. “On behalf of our team members – many who are military veterans – we invite members of the military to visit our parks with their families so that they can create new, lasting memories together.”

Enchanted Parks owns theme and amusement parks and water parks in six states. Parks participating in the Memorial Day military offer include Worlds of Fun (Kansas City, MO), Valleyfair (Minneapolis, MN), Six Flags St. Louis (St. Louis, MO), Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston (Galveston, TX), Michigan’s Adventure (Muskegon, MI), Six Flags Great Escape (Queensbury, NY) and Diggerland USA (West Berlin, NJ).

2026 is an exciting season for Enchanted Parks and each park is offering something new and fun for guests of all ages. Along with exciting anniversary celebrations at several of the parks, new festivals, food and beverage outlets, live entertainment and park-wide enhancements are waiting for loyal season passholders, families and first-time guests. Memorial Day weekend is also the grand season opening of several waterparks in the Enchanted Parks family. Waterpark admission is included with park admission so guests can plan to ride, slide and splash during their full day visit!

Waterparks opening on Saturday, May 23 include:

Superior Shores Waterpark at Valleyfair

Hurricane Harbor Waterpark at Six Flags St. Louis

Oceans of Fun at Worlds of Fun

Hurricane Harbor Waterpark at Great Escape

To receive complimentary admission to Enchanted Parks during Memorial Day weekend interested members of military must visit a ticket window at the park’s front gate and show their valid military identification. At the same time, they may purchase up to six (6) additional single day admissions at an incredible discount of 40% off the price listed at the gate. The Memorial Day military ticket offer is not available for pre-purchase online or over the phone.