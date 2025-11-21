Intercard’s Happy Hoedown brings cowboy style to IAAPA Expo

ST. LOUIS — Yee-haw! Intercard’s annual IAAPA Expo Customer Appreciation Party rounded up more than 400 of the company’s global family for a rip-roarin’ cowboy-style hoedown on November 18, 2025. Guests hit the trail from as far away as Asia, Australia, the Middle East and South America to celebrate the launch of the year’s biggest trade show.

﻿All things wild and western was the evening’s theme and Intercard staff and guests slicked up in their best cowboy gear. The guests enjoyed special Western margaritas at two bars, chowed down on a Tex-Mex buffet and scored some cowboy swag at Rocco’s Tacos. The popular saloon in the upscale Dr. Phillips entertainment district of Orlando was all fired up until late in the evening.

“Our hometown of St. Louis is famous as the gateway to the West. This year we decided to bring the Old West to IAAPA Expo to celebrate our global family of customers, partners and friends,” says Scott Sherrod, Intercard CEO. “We enjoy sharing some good times before saddling up for the hard work of the show.”