Four WWA Leading Edge Awards 2025 for WhiteWater projects

VANCOUVER, Canada – At the World Waterpark Association Show in Orlando, Florida, WhiteWater received Leading Edge Awards for outstanding work in the following global projects:

Yas Waterworld Expansion (with WTI, Life Floor)

Bavarian Blast at Bavarian Inn (with ADG, OpenAire, H&LA, Life Floor)

Summer Savanna Outdoor Waterpark at Kalahari Resort – Round Rock (with WTI)

Carnival Cruise Line’s Celebration Key (with Martin Aquatic, Life Floor)

Water Slides AND Water Ride Headline Bold Yas Waterworld Expansion

The most anticipated water park expansion project of 2025 opened at Yas Waterworld in Abu Dhabi, adding 20 new rides and experiences across an area of 13,000 square meters (140,000 square feet). Highlights include the region’s first side-by-side duelling inner tube slide—Inner Tube Parallel Pursuit, the region’s first Blaster Battle + Slingshot Fusion, and the world’s first Mini Blaster Fusion—fused with Mini Rattler. The most groundbreaking attraction here is the world’s first water ride—a Shoot the Chute—to be integrated into a water slide tower, with a 20-seat boat plunging 15 meters out of the mouth of the mythical Bahamut fish to create the biggest and loudest splash ever inside a water park.

A Whimsical Alpine Adventure for All at Bavarian Blast

Lovingly crafted with rustic German motifs, Bavarian Blast is Michigan’s largest indoor water park and has transformed Bavarian Inn in Frankenmuth into a true year-round resort destination. A great mix of 16 slides is featured in this 170,000-square-foot (13,800-square-meter) venue, including the state’s first dual mat racing slides—Mat Parallel Pursuit, the world’s first Inner Tube Parallel Pursuit, a Python + Constrictor 6-person raft ride for shared adventures, and two storybook-themed kids’ slides made possible through WhiteWater’s advanced fiberglass veiling technology. Together with a cuckoo clock spilling water onto excited kids below and an authentically decorated May Pole, Bavarian Blast uniquely immerses families in jovial alpine vibes.

Private Destination with Splash and Style: Celebration Key

Carnival Cruise Line’s private destination on Grand Bahama, Celebration Key, invites guests to an exclusive tropical paradise, with a beach, lagoons, a splash pad, and the “Suncastle” serving as an instant iconic landmark. Launching from this structure are two thrilling body slides, each measuring over 350 feet (107 meters) and enhanced with surprising bursts of colours through AquaLucent effects.

Summer Savanna Outdoor Waterpark at Kalahari Resorts & Conventions – Round Rock

Honeybees, flowers, ladybugs, and dragonflies—Summer Savanna Outdoor Waterpark at Kalahari Resort in Round Rock, Texas, was the first park to feature a set of kids’ slides specially veiled with cute nature themes. These slides make the Bugs Burrow kids’ area a most delightful backdrop for those precious pictures of the little ones—perfect for sharing with family and friends.

“These projects demonstrate the successful collaboration of artistic, technical, and project management expertise together with visionary clients to create both first-of-its-kind rides for thrill seekers as well as memorable attractions for young families,” said Head of Sales, Doug Smith. “Each of them has brought new innovations and undoubtedly raised the bar for great guest experiences. Congratulations to all partners and team members involved!”