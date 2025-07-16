Tag 4 A Cause travels from coast to coast in support of the Alzheimer’s Association

Laser tag players from coast to coast helped to raise over $1000 for the Alzheimer’s Association during the first Tag 4 A Cause effort to host events on both sides of the country. Two laser tag fundraisers were held during Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month in June to cumulatively raise funds as part of The Longest Day in support of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Laser tag blogger/podcaster Laurie Jean Britton (aka Tivia) of TiviachickLovesLaserTag.com spearheaded the effort, coordinating special events with the management of The Fun Warehouse in Camillus, NY and the new owner of Ultrazone Portland in Oregon. She traveled across the country to host both events, which each encouraged laser tag players to make donations directly to the Alzheimer’s Association and receive a special laser tag medal as thanks, along with the chance to compete for a high score laser tag trophy.

Britton observed “There are many ways that laser tag operators can get creative to engage their existing base, grow interest from the community and also help important causes that they choose to support. Helping the Alzheimer’s Association to raise funds while having a great time playing laser tag is a win-win for all involved.”