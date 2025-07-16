Subscribe
Digital Issue

Tag 4 A Cause travels from coast to coast in support of the Alzheimer’s Association

Laser tag players from coast to coast helped to raise over $1000 for the Alzheimer’s Association during the first Tag 4 A Cause effort to host events on both sides of the country. Two laser tag fundraisers were held during Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month in June to cumulatively raise funds as part of The Longest Day in support of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Laser tag blogger/podcaster Laurie Jean Britton (aka Tivia) of TiviachickLovesLaserTag.com spearheaded the effort, coordinating special events with the management of The Fun Warehouse in Camillus, NY and the new owner of Ultrazone Portland in Oregon. She traveled across the country to host both events, which each encouraged laser tag players to make donations directly to the Alzheimer’s Association and receive a special laser tag medal as thanks, along with the chance to compete for a high score laser tag trophy.

Britton observed “There are many ways that laser tag operators can get creative to engage their existing base, grow interest from the community and also help important causes that they choose to support. Helping the Alzheimer’s Association to raise funds while having a great time playing laser tag is a win-win for all involved.”

Subscribe to the

Amusement Today

Digital Newspaper

Amusement Today publishes 14 issues every year, with more than 700 pages of amusement park, water park, business, carnival and safety news!

Subscribe nOW

Advertise

With Us!

Reach key decision-makers in the amusement park industry! From eye-catching digital magazine ads to targeted online placements, including banners, email features, and social media boosts, we offer effective exposure across platforms to keep your brand top of mind.

Download Media Kit

Proud member of the following associations

IAAPA Logo
AIMSlogo
NJAA Logo
NEAAPA Logo
OABA logo
PAPA Logo
WWA Logo
American Coaster Enthusiasts
ASTM f24 logo
logo
International Ride Training
NAARSO
nprthwest showmens club logo
Showman's League of America
Carnival world Museum
PACE Logo
RollerCoasterMuseum transparent
Subscribe

Send press releases to editorial@amusementtoday.com for coverage on all our media outlets

Youtube Facebook Twitter Instagram