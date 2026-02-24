Play Playground Nashville celebrates one-year anniversary with Birthday Bash Feb. 27

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Play Playground Nashville, the city’s most playful social game experience and rooftop lounge located just off Broadway, is celebrating its first birthday after logging more than 750,000 game plays in its inaugural year. The venue will mark the milestone with a birthday celebration on Friday, Feb. 27, from 6 to 8 p.m., and the public is invited to join the party.



Since opening its doors, Play Playground Nashville has quickly become a go-to destination for friend groups, date nights, celebrations and out-of-town visitors looking to trade ordinary evenings for high-energy play. In just 12 months, guests have stepped into the action, powering up the venue’s life-size games 750,041 times.



Among the most-played games of the year:

Record Time – 105,891 plays

Perfect Popper – 101,148 plays

Move It – 99,693 plays

From competitive showdowns to rooftop toasts overlooking downtown, guests have embraced Play Playground’s signature blend of nostalgic challenges and childlike excitement. Fan-favorite experiences include crowd-pleasing shareable bites, the fan-favorite celebratory group moments and specialty drink vessels that have become photo-ready staples, including the 52-ounce shareable Play Pal cup, the disco cup and the iconic boot.



Over the past year, Play Playground Nashville has also welcomed notable visitors, including actor and singer Nicole Scherzinger, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and influencer Tianna Robillard, adding to the destination’s growing buzz.



“To see thousands of guests walk through our doors during our first year has been outstanding,” said Phil Royle, CEO, Play Playground. “Nashville has clearly embraced the power of play, and this first birthday is our way of thanking the community and inviting everyone back to celebrate how far we’ve come together.”



Members of the public who purchase a ticket to visit Play Playground on Friday, Feb. 27, can enjoy special extras from 6 to 8 p.m., including a live DJ, custom merchandise bar, themed desserts, interactive photo opportunities and all the unmistakable excitement that comes with a birthday celebration. The event is open to the public, and guests are encouraged to purchase Play Passes in advance.



Guests celebrating a birthday during the weekend of Feb. 27 will receive complimentary entry to Play Playground with a valid ID. The festivities continue year-round, as guests can enjoy free admission on their birthday as part of the venue’s ongoing offer. Terms and conditions apply.



Play Playground Nashville is located just off Broadway at 128 N. 2nd Ave. Access to Play Playground is 13+ until 7 p.m. (last entry at 6 p.m.) and 21+ with a valid I.D. after 7 p.m. The destination is open Monday and Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m., Wednesday and Thursday from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m., Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 1 a.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.