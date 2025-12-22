Launch Family Entertainment closes out 2025 with record growth, six new openings, and accelerated multi-unit development

WARWICK, R.I. – Launch Family Entertainment (Launch), a leading indoor family entertainment franchise, is ending 2025 with major development milestones, including six new park openings, 13 secured franchise agreements, and a record number of secured leases that will further expand the brand’s national footprint.

Launch celebrated six new park openings in 2025, bringing its full-family entertainment experience to more communities nationwide. New parks opened in Brooklyn, NY; Clearwater, FL, Lewisville, TX; Little Ferry, NJ; North Attleboro, MA; and most recently, in West Houston, TX. These openings, several in high-density trade areas, reinforce Launch’s position as a category leader and reflect the brand’s evolution into a full-scale family entertainment destination featuring bowling, virtual reality, arcades, soft plan, and its proprietary Krave Café and Bar Hops concepts.

In addition to new openings, Launch’s development pipeline has grown by 9 percent year over year. In 2025, the brand signed a franchise agreement for Missoula, Montana; secured a three-unit commitment covering the San Francisco Bay Area and a three-unit commitment in Denver, Colorado; and finalized a six-unit agreement in Texas, one of the largest multi-unit commitments in the company’s history. Launch also advanced several upcoming parks forward by securing new leases in Raleigh, North Carolina; Pensacola, Florida; Denton, Texas; Temecula, California; Riverdale, New Jersey; Arlington, Texas; and most recently, Manchester, New Hampshire. Launch’s flexible footprint enables franchisees to take advantage of second-generation real estate opportunities, reducing build-out costs and accelerating time-to-open.

“Over the past year, Launch has delivered unparalleled entertainment for families with our innovative park model, offering attractions that engage guests of all ages while driving strong returns for franchisees,” said Craig Erlich, CEO of Launch Entertainment. “Our growth is a testament to the hard work of our operators and partners, who share our passion for creating memorable family experiences. As we look into the next year ahead, we’re dedicated to continuing this momentum and achieving even greater milestones for the brand.”

A key highlight of 2025 was the addition of Mike Stout to the Launch leadership team as Chief Development Officer. Stout brings an extensive background across restaurants, retail, and family entertainment, including development leadership roles at Altitude Trampoline Parks, Shipley Do-Nuts, Papa John’s and Save-A-Lot. His multi-sector expertise strengthens Launch’s strategic development capabilities as the brand accelerates nationwide growth.

“I’m honored to help shape Launch Family Entertainment’s development strategy at such a pivotal time in the brand’s evolution,” said Stout. “Launch’s commitment to thoughtful expansion and strong relationships, from our corporate team to our dedicated operators, is what makes the brand so impactful in the communities we serve. I look forward to partnering with world-class franchisees as we guide Launch into its next chapter, including targeted expansion into high-growth suburban markets and optimizing the economics of our next-generation park model.”

The Launch Entertainment business model offers a scalable, multi-unit growth opportunity within the family entertainment space. Designed to deliver a fun and dynamic guest experience, Launch attracts a broad demographic through its wide range of attractions and amenities. The brand is actively targeting expansion in both new and existing markets across the Midwest, Northeast, and Southwest, with a current focus on Alabama, Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. Launch is seeking franchise partners with the operational capabilities and financial qualifications to develop new parks—ideally, individuals or groups with a minimum liquid capital of $800,000 and a net worth of $2.5 million or more.