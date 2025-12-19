Intercard powers Cinergy’s ninth luxury Cinema Entertainment Center

ST. LOUIS —Intercard, the leader in cashless technology for the attractions and amusement industries, recently completed an installation at the newest Cinergy Entertainment Center in Midland, Texas. It is the ninth Cinergy location to use Intercard technology and the second in Midland. Intercard’s Shannon Sullivan and Tyler Henson handled the installation.

The Tall City Cinergy Entertainment Center covers 98,000 square feet and offers 11 lanes of upscale bowling, four immersive escape rooms and a fully loaded arcade with more than 80 interactive games and a redemption center. It also features six luxury movie auditoriums with the latest seating, projection and sound equipment. There is a full-service sports bar and a variety of dining options including in-theatre dining.

In 2026 Cinergy Tall City will add a state-of-the-art electric indoor karting attraction with two tracks on three levels.

Intercard cashless technology is an essential component of Cinergy Cinemas’ operation, which is 100% cashless. “No money ever changes hands between guests and staff members,” says Shannon Sullivan, Intercard’s installations manager. “Guests can use their FunCards throughout the venue for movies, bowling, games, food and more.”