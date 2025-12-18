The Maryland State Fair & Agricultural Society, Inc. has announced the retirement of General Manager D. Andrew Cashman

The Maryland State Fair & Agricultural Society, Inc. has announced the retirement of long-time General Manager D. Andrew “Andy” Cashman. Cashman concludes his 10-year role as general manager of the private non-profit 501(c)(3) organization in January 2026 with two of the most popular and successful fairs in the Maryland State Fair’s 144-year history to his credit.

During his tenure, Cashman, an International Association of Fairs & Expositions (IAFE) Institute of Fair Management graduate, oversaw and achieved many of the Maryland State Fair board of directors’ and his team’s goals including: more livestock, horse, farm, garden, home arts, and Thoroughbred horse racing competitions; additional agricultural education programs and partnerships; creation of the Birthing Center and U-Learn Farm & Barn; completion of the new 10,000-square-foot Harvest Hall to replace the 62-year-old Farm & Garden Building and the Mosner Miller Building that houses the Maryland State Fair Museum; construction of the Maryland State Fair Park Stage and a pole barn storage facility; upgrades to the Grandstand including the addition of the OTB Center, Costas Inn Timonium, and a new roof; improvements to the Horse Sales Pavilion; installation of solar panels on the Cow Palace and Swine & Sheep Barn; and, new fairgrounds fencing, trees, and other beautification projects. Additionally, room was made for community assistance efforts including: staging areas for emergency vehicles and utility trucks in anticipation of major storms; Red Cross blood drive sites; and, facilities for COVID testing/immunizations and food drives during the epidemic.

The Fair’s recent “Dream Big” theme was fitting as Cashman’s sister Janice Coroneous recalled 9-year-old Cashman saying, “One day I am going to run the Maryland State Fair.” Andy’s childhood dream came true, in December of 2014, when he was named general manager of the Maryland State Fair and of the variety of year-round fairground rental facilities on the 106-acre campus.

“Today’s fairgoers are many generations removed from the farm. I am thankful for the last decade of serving the Maryland State Fair as its general manager. I have met my goal of providing fun and educational opportunities that teach fairgoers where their food and fiber come from and the importance of agriculture to our state, nation, and world,” said Cashman. “My favorite thing has been to watch the smiles on fairgoers faces when they see farm animals for the first time, appreciate thousands of creative and competitive fair entries, and enjoy the Midway rides, games, and food. I know that the Maryland State Fair will continue to make lifetime memories for over a half million fairgoers who attend the Maryland State Fair each year.”

“Andy’s leadership, from his beginnings as a 4-H youth member to 27 combined years guiding the Maryland State Fair as assistant general manager and general manager has always been grounded in youth, heart, heritage, and hard work,” said Maryland State Fair Chair Mary Amoss. “Andy’s legacy will continue to shape the Maryland State Fair for generations.”

Cashman’s interest in agriculture began when he grew up on his family’s Baltimore County farm where he raised sheep. His passion for the Maryland State Fair began when he joined Baltimore County 4-H and won ribbons in a variety of livestock and indoor competitions at the Baltimore County Fair and the Maryland State Fair.

Cashman joined the Baltimore County Fair Board at 19-years-old and became its youngest president at 20 years old. He then became president of the Carroll County Fair and was general manager of the Eastern National Livestock Show for 15 years. In 1997, Cashman joined the Maryland State Fair as its assistant general manager after many years of being its beef show superintendent. In 2007, he was the youngest person in the Maryland Association of Agricultural Fairs and Shows (MAAFS) history to receive the title Fair Person of the Year, synonymous with a Hall of Fame Award. Additionally, he received the IAFE Certified Fair Executive (CFE) designation and held leadership roles in a variety of agricultural education organizations. Cashman was named Maryland State Fair general manager in December of 2014.

Cashman’s life-long agriculture journey made him the ideal candidate for the general manager position with the private non-profit 501(c)(3) Maryland State Fair & Agricultural Society, Inc., whose mission is to support agriculture education, preserve and promote Maryland’s agricultural roots, and provide competitions and events showcasing Maryland’s premier industry.