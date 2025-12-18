Roller Coaster Museum announces 2026 events calendar

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The National Roller Coaster Museum and Archives (NRCMA), the world’s largest collection of historic amusement artifacts, today announces its 2026 event schedule, which includes three public events:

Spring Cleaning (Saturday, March 21): Help keep the museum looking great by helping with facility maintenance or even washing vehicles. Bring your best work clothes and closed-toe shoes!

Back to the Museum (Saturday, July 18): Bring your friends and family for the ultimate trip down memory lane, then take a trip to Amarillo to visit Wonderland for three, ultra-rare credits.

Night at the Museum (Saturday, October 10): Experience the museum after-hours as a part of National Night Out events.



“Our goal has always been to make this collection available to the public,” said Pete Owens, Chairman of the NRCMA Board of Directors. “While we work to raise the funds needed to finish construction, these events will allow fans to see our progress for themselves and re-connect with their favorite, historic attractions of yesteryear.”

Tickets for these events are now available at: www.rollercoastermuseum.org/events. Groups interested in holding events at the museum should email: info@rollercoastermuseum.org.

While the museum continues construction in West Texas, your support is vital to preserving these unique pieces of theme park history. For the latest information and public dates, visit: www.rollercoastermuseum.org