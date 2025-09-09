Fear and fun go hand in hand in a family-friendly Halloween at PortAventura World

Halloween has evolved from being a simple night of costumes into one of the major leisure events of the year. Each year, thousands of visitors seek experiences that blend excitement, fear and fun in unique settings. In this context, PortAventura World stands as the European epicentre of the celebration, with an immersive universe where themed entertainment reaches its highest expression.

From 20 September to 11 November, the resort transforms into a unique stage with premieres for all audiences, renewed theming in every corner of the park, surprising characters, and an offering of horror and fun designed for all levels of bravery.

Among the main new features is the premiere of 1,2,3… ¡Ya es Halloween!, an original family show that brings together Count von Count and the Sesame Street™ characters in a magical story of music, humour and friendship. It will be available from 21 September in the children’s area of SésamoAventura.

Also making its debut is Halloween Birthday Parade, a parade that builds on the legacy of the 30th anniversary show, featuring themed floats, a new jingle, and a final choreography that closes each day with an explosion of energy and colour in Mediterrània.

And for horror lovers, the resort will maintain its offering of horror passages, with titles such as La Leyenda del Rey Caníbal, La Isla Maldita, REC® Experience, La Muerte Viva, and the Scare Zone: La Maldición del Emperador, spread across different areas of the park; in addition to various shows adapted for the occasion, such as West Blood Frenzy and VampiresinFar West, or Halloween Factory at the Gran Teatre Imperial in China, this year featuring new acrobatic numbers. An offering that combines experiences for those new to horror with proposals designed to challenge the bravest guests.

The theming will envelop every corner of the park with surprising decorations, street characters, and unique photo opportunities. The experience is completed with themed menus in the restaurants, exclusive products in the shops, and extended opening hours on key days of the season.

This year, the Halloween season is extended by two additional days compared to 2024, coinciding with the Armistice Day long weekend in France. This move reinforces PortAventura World’s international appeal and consolidates Halloween as the major event of the European autumn, where fear becomes an unforgettable adventure.