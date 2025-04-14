Six Flags America open this week for Spring Break 2025

BOWIE, Md. — Six Flags America announced today the details of park enhancements that guests can look forward to during the 2025 season. Guests can expect an expanded ride offering, faster and smoother ride operations and enhancements throughout the property including new food items and updated entertainment that guests can experience for the first time during Spring Break week, this week.

“We’ve spent the off-season working to elevate our guest experience with notable improvements across many areas of the park,” said Ramar Vaughan, general manager of Six Flags America. “Guests can expect shorter wait times, building improvements, and a more enjoyable park ambiance throughout the 2025 season.”

The 2025 enhancements include:

Rides

SUPERMAN: Ride of Steel – The park’s 207-foot-tall signature roller coaster will be equipped with two new trains, one of which is already in place on the ride. The second train will be added later this summer to increase capacity and reduce wait time for guests.

– The park’s 207-foot-tall signature roller coaster will be equipped with two new trains, one of which is already in place on the ride. The second train will be added later this summer to increase capacity and reduce wait time for guests. THE JOKERS Jinx – The park’s launch coaster is receiving upgrades to its propulsion system that will provide a more thrilling experience and allow the ride to operate two trains for less wait time. Upgrades are anticipated to be finished later this spring.

– The park’s launch coaster is receiving upgrades to its propulsion system that will provide a more thrilling experience and allow the ride to operate two trains for less wait time. Upgrades are anticipated to be finished later this spring. Riddle Me This – This classic spinning ride has been refurbished and will reopen later this spring following a hiatus in 2024.

– This classic spinning ride has been refurbished and will reopen later this spring following a hiatus in 2024. Shipwreck Falls – Refurbishments to this classic water ride are underway, and it is expected to drench guests once again later this spring.

Food & Beverage

New menu items: Gator McGee’s Bistro adds a grilled chicken po’boy and a shrimp po’boy to its delicious lineup of offerings. Fillament’s Steam Pub adds a mouthwatering pulled pork sandwich to its menu.



Entertainment

Rhythmix – The high-energy dance experience at the Grand Theatre received some updates this off season that will pack even more energy and surprises. This edge-of-your-seat show fuses music and culture from countries around the world with cutting-edge effects, lights and dancing.

The high-energy dance experience at the Grand Theatre received some updates this off season that will pack even more energy and surprises. This edge-of-your-seat show fuses music and culture from countries around the world with cutting-edge effects, lights and dancing. Returning Shows – Fan-favorite shows returning this year, include: Camp Groove – An interactive dance and activity show for children and parents. Block Party – Opening this summer, this energetic dance-along party takes place at Celebration Stage. SteamHeist – Opening this summer, learn the story of SteamTown and how Professor Screamore protected his secrets before unveiling them to the world.

Fan-favorite shows returning this year, include:

Other Enhancements: Guests can expect to see beautification efforts throughout the park, with upgrades in the parking lot, the exterior of the Grand Theater, landscaping and restrooms in select locations.

Operating Calendar Highlights: