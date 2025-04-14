Six Flags America open this week for Spring Break 2025
By News Release | April 14, 2025
BOWIE, Md. — Six Flags America announced today the details of park enhancements that guests can look forward to during the 2025 season. Guests can expect an expanded ride offering, faster and smoother ride operations and enhancements throughout the property including new food items and updated entertainment that guests can experience for the first time during Spring Break week, this week.
“We’ve spent the off-season working to elevate our guest experience with notable improvements across many areas of the park,” said Ramar Vaughan, general manager of Six Flags America. “Guests can expect shorter wait times, building improvements, and a more enjoyable park ambiance throughout the 2025 season.”
The 2025 enhancements include:
Rides
- SUPERMAN: Ride of Steel – The park’s 207-foot-tall signature roller coaster will be equipped with two new trains, one of which is already in place on the ride. The second train will be added later this summer to increase capacity and reduce wait time for guests.
- THE JOKERS Jinx – The park’s launch coaster is receiving upgrades to its propulsion system that will provide a more thrilling experience and allow the ride to operate two trains for less wait time. Upgrades are anticipated to be finished later this spring.
- Riddle Me This – This classic spinning ride has been refurbished and will reopen later this spring following a hiatus in 2024.
- Shipwreck Falls – Refurbishments to this classic water ride are underway, and it is expected to drench guests once again later this spring.
Food & Beverage
- New menu items:
- Gator McGee’s Bistro adds a grilled chicken po’boy and a shrimp po’boy to its delicious lineup of offerings.
- Fillament’s Steam Pub adds a mouthwatering pulled pork sandwich to its menu.
Entertainment
- Rhythmix – The high-energy dance experience at the Grand Theatre received some updates this off season that will pack even more energy and surprises. This edge-of-your-seat show fuses music and culture from countries around the world with cutting-edge effects, lights and dancing.
- Returning Shows – Fan-favorite shows returning this year, include:
- Camp Groove – An interactive dance and activity show for children and parents.
- Block Party – Opening this summer, this energetic dance-along party takes place at Celebration Stage.
- SteamHeist – Opening this summer, learn the story of SteamTown and how Professor Screamore protected his secrets before unveiling them to the world.
Other Enhancements: Guests can expect to see beautification efforts throughout the park, with upgrades in the parking lot, the exterior of the Grand Theater, landscaping and restrooms in select locations.
Operating Calendar Highlights:
- April 12 ─ Opening Day: The park opens for the season on April 12.
- April 12 to 21 ─ Spring Break Days: Spring Break will be full of thrilling rides, diverse dining and exciting experiences that will create memories to last a lifetime.
- May 24 to Sept. 6 ─ Hurricane Harbor Opens: The water park opens with rides and entertainment for all ages, including the latest addition RipQurl Blaster, the mid-Atlantic’s tallest Master Blaster water coaster.
- May 31 to June 29 ─ Viva La Fiesta: This vibrant festival returns with exciting live entertainment, authentic dishes and beverages, and special activities that the whole family will enjoy.
- June 19 ─ Juneteenth Celebration: Six Flags America commemorates this special holiday with local entertainment, community vendors and a fireworks spectacular.
- NEW! July 4 & 5 ─ Star-Spangled Nights: Experience two nights of breathtaking fireworks synchronized to patriotic music for an awe-inspiring celebration of America.
- Sept. 13 to Nov. 2 ─ Fright Fest presented by SNICKERS®: Thrills and chills return to Six Flags America during Fright Fest. Complete with a haunting landscape, scare zones and hair-raising attractions. Available weekends and select days.
- Sept. 13 to Nov. 2 ─ Kids Boo Fest: The Halloween-themed event for little ghosts and ghouls returns with kid-friendly entertainment, special activities, trick-or-treat trail and more. Available weekends and select days.