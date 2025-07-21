Amusement Today launches new website

ARLINGTON, Texas — Amusement Today, an independent, privately-owned industry trade publication, has launched a new comprehensive website, according to Publisher Gary Slade.

“We hope everyone enjoys it. The updated site has been overdue, but we’re pleased with the outcome,” Slade said.

Besides industry headlines and featured stories, the new website features industry stock listings, diesel fuel prices and currency exchange rates and more.

“I want to thank Eric Fluet, founder of Get It Done Marketing (Ridgewood, New Jersey) for connecting me with Kenna and RJ Watters with Fourth Element Marketing (Scottsdale, Arizona) to make this happen,” Slade added. “At the request of our advertisers, we made their ads bigger, and I’m happy with the new layout.

“The news story format is bigger and more Video Track selections are showcased. All of our association memberships now appear with their logos.”

The publisher said the new website will continue to be updated in the coming months to present a more seamless and thorough experience.

Amusement Today was founded in 1997 and focuses on the news side of the amusement industry, providing amusement-related editorial through its emailed Digital Edition issue and its daily EXTRA EXTRA! email newsblast.

Amusement Today is also home to the annual Golden Ticket Awards, a two-day free event that allows for industry professionals to learn and socialize, all while honoring their own as the “Best of the Best” with the Golden Tickets Awards ceremony.