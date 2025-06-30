Chance Rides announces the launch of new, all-electric eTrams

WICHITA, Kan. — Chance Rides, LLC recently announced the launch of its all-electric eTrams — a next-generation transportation solution designed to meet today’s evolving mobility demands. Partnering with Swedish-based EVX Mobility, Chance Rides brings Swedish-engineered innovation and solutions to the market with a vehicle that upholds the same quality and durability the company’s larger trams —now enhanced with clean, quiet and energy-efficient operation. Prioritizing sustainability, performance and passenger comfort, the eTram represents a modern evolution in people-moving technology.

“At the core of every eTram is a powerful electric drivetrain engineered for maximum efficiency and minimal environmental impact,” said Dr. Jay Aguilar, global vice president of business development at Chance Rides. “With the addition of roof-mounted solar panels, these vehicles extend range and reduce downtime, providing operators with a dependable, eco-friendly transportation solution.”

Designed for seamless navigation across diverse environments — from winding zoo paths and shaded theme park walkways to bustling college campuses — the eTrams deliver a smooth, near-silent ride, enhancing passenger experience while minimizing disruption in crowded areas. With zero emissions and integrated solar power, these vehicles actively support environmental goals and promote sustainable operations.

“With over 60 years of experience in ride systems and people movers, Chance Rides continues to lead through innovation, reliability, and sustainability,” said Aaron Landrum, president and CEO of Chance Rides. “The all-electric eTrams reflect our commitment to high-quality engineering and long-term serviceability. This launch marks a significant step forward in our mission to help shape the future of transportation.”

Engineered for comfort and accessibility, the eTrams boast spacious seating, extra legroom and near-silent operation, ensuring a smooth and relaxed passenger experience. With low-floor entry, these vehicles provide seamless access for wheelchairs and mobility aids. The standard passenger power unit accommodates up to 11 riders, while pairing with a trailing unit doubles capacity to 24 passengers, making eTrams an ideal solution for high-traffic, continuous routes.