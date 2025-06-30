Aardman at IAAPA Expo Asia 2025

The successful global release of Aardman’s latest feature film, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl was followed by a fantastic awards campaign which kickstarted the year, including a double BAFTA win and an Academy Award® nomination. The halo effect of this release has resulted in a huge demand for the brand across attractions, live experiences and consumer products; as fans around the world seek unique, and engaging ways to immerse themselves in the Wallace & Gromit world. Aardman’s Attractions & Live Experiences team have anticipated this demand and are excited to showcase their portfolio of Wallace & Gromit themed, immersive concepts in development which include interactive and licensed experiences at IAAPA Expo Asia in Shanghai next month. Find them at the Experience UK Pavilion – booth 2821.

Continuing a successful global rollout of Augmented Reality trail experiences for both Shaun the Sheep and Lloyd of the Flies, a brand-new AR trail package, Wallace & Gromit: All Systems Go successfully launched at W5 science centre in Belfast, UK in February. Available for free on iOS and Android, the experience allows partner venues to host their own Wallace & Gromit themed trail, encouraging visitors to ready the rocket for blast off by following a trail of markers around an attraction, unlocking animated scenes in 3D and completing a series of challenges and photo opportunities on Wallace’s checklist, before finally launching into space!

With further attraction venues set to launch in Wales and Scotland later this summer,Aardman continues to seek global licensing opportunities for these hugely popular multi-brand family entertainment packages.

Blackpool Pleasure Beach is relaunching its Wallace & Gromit dark ride, the Thrill-O-Matic, to include iconic scenes from Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, which visitors can experience whilst riding in their specially designed Wallace slipper cars from July.

Building on the diverse opportunities the Wallace & Gromit brand offers for developing engaging live experiences, an exciting range of events are launching in the UK that showcase concepts that will be presented at the IAAPA Asia show:Wallace & Gromit: Time for Tea is a cracking new afternoon tea experience, created in partnership with Fox & Edwards Events. Arriving at heritage railways and attraction venues around the UK from July, this licensed experience takes inspiration from Aardman’s classic Wallace & Gromit films – creating an immersive, themed dining space and afternoon tea menu that you can imagine this iconic duo tucking into, including of course, plenty of cheese!

Aardman’s escape room partnership with Locked In A Room continues to prove hugely successful, allowing fans to find A Grand Way Out with Wallace & Gromit in this immersive, interactive themed escape experience. First launched in Bristol in 2022, A Grand Way Out has since rolled out to Locked In A Room’s Milton Keynes and Southampton locations with more to be announced soon.

Gromit continues to engage dog walkers with a unique and entertaining trail experience at Forestry England’s nationwide Forest Walkies campaign, running at 22 UK sites until October 2025. The trail and accompanying activity packs will be updated over the summer holidays to include a special ‘Find Feathers McGraw’ trail element, aimed at encouraging families and those without four-legged friends to get involved and complete the trail too.

Aardman is also pleased to present an exciting addition to the World of Aardman attraction concept created in partnership with themed attraction design company, Katapult, presenting a truly unique and immersive Wallace & Gromit themed dining experience and dedicated retail space, and will be showcasing both concepts at the IAAPA Expo Asia.

To discuss opportunities – please visit the Experience UK Booth 2821 at IAAPA Asia Expo, July 1st – 3rd