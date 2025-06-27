Alterface appoints three new leaders in the U.S., China, and Korea, affirming the company’s strategic global expansion

WAVRE, Belgium — Interactive technology solutions provider Alterface is significantly boosting its international presence with three key business development appointments across the United States, Greater China, and Korea. The expansion reinforces Alterface’s leadership in interactivity, seamlessly blending creative design and technology to craft meaningful experiences for global audiences. The initiative strengthens the company’s presence in these vital markets, fosters local partnerships, and advance its vision of delivering personalized, immersive, and accessible interactive attractions worldwide. To lead these efforts, Alterface welcomes Mattheis Carley in the U.S., Yvonne Yi in China, and Joseph Kim in Korea. Yvonne and Joseph operate under the leadership of Etienne Ducrot, who oversees business development and operations across the Asia-Pacific region.

This strategic expansion is driven by the understanding that local expertise is essential for fostering local growth. By working with leaders in these regions, Alterface is deepening its understanding of specific market needs and cultural nuances, which will help cultivate long-term relationships with clients worldwide. As Stéphane Battaille, CEO of Alterface, states, “Having dedicated local teams with cultural understanding is critical to supporting Alterface’s growth strategy in these regions.”

In the U.S., Alterface is developing the expanding FEC market, positioning smaller attractions such as Moviemax (a compact, transportable interactive cinema adventure), Paint (a creative interactive station for virtual artistry), and Action League (a competitive tournament-style attraction with dynamic rotation). Leveraging its unique expertise in interactivity, Alterface now offers a new interactive concept design service to deliver cohesive and flawless experiences. At the same time, the company is developing the market for Wander applications, targeting master planners, designers, integrators, and operators who seek to create a new generation of immersive and personalized experiences. Wander is Alterface’s software-based solution that transforms themed venues into interactive, dynamic adventures, allowing thousands of visitors to play simultaneously with content that changes based on their actions.

For Greater China, Alterface is focused on increasing brand awareness and developing strong relationships with local partners, government agencies and state-owned companies. The emphasis will be on a range of attractions, including Family Entertainment Centers (FECs), Location-Based Entertainment (LBE) venues and theme parks. Similarly, in Korea the goal is to expand the market for Alterface’s full suite of innovative products for themed attractions and entertainment facilities across the region.

Yvonne Yi

Based in Shenzhen, Business Development Manager Yvonne Yi brings comprehensive experience in supply chain management, business development, sales and marketing, and company operations.

“I am excited to increase Alterface’s brand awareness in China and work with government agencies and state-owned companies to bring our interactive attractions to a wider audience,” she says.

Joseph Kim

Representing Alterface as Business Development Manager in Korea is Joseph Kim. “My goal is to develop the Korean market for Alterface, bringing our innovative mix of creativity and technology to FECs, LBEs, and large theme parks,” confirms Kim.

Mattheis Carley

Based in the U.S., Mattheis Carley is Alterface’s Partnership Director. He has over 15 years of experience in themed entertainment, with a background that includes creating location-based experiences for film franchises in 17 countries. His expertise will be leveraged to build strong partnerships and showcase Alterface’s interactive concept design and prototyping services. Mattheis will help clients create immersive, story-driven attractions, with a specific focus on expanding into the growing FEC and LBE markets.

“I am honored to represent our incredibly talented team at Alterface,” says Carley. “Our technology has many applications beyond turnkey dark rides, and I am excited to help owners and operators explore the possibilities.”

Positioning for global success

Alterface acknowledges a key trend towards smaller attractions and personalized experiences in these regions, and the company is innovating by developing relevant technologies and creative concepts.

The new appointees will collaborate closely with Alterface’s Asia and Europe offices to ensure seamless integration with the company’s global strategy while addressing local market needs. Alterface currently maintains a strong presence in Asia with an office in Shenzhen for marketing and sales, a technical center in Hong Kong, and a main sales office in Singapore. In the U.S., a sales center is located in Madison, Wisconsin.

“Alterface is entering an exciting new chapter of growth,” concludes Battaille, “By expanding our presence in key regions, we are ensuring we stay close to our partners and audiences around the world. This strategic move allows us to better understand local needs and deliver more meaningful, immersive experiences everywhere.”

The new team members will be present at upcoming industry events, including IAAPA Expo Asia (Shanghai) and IAAPA Expo (Orlando).