“Time Rider” – The new iconic coaster wheel at Gyeongju World

On June 28, 2025, Gyeongju World in South Korea opened their centerpiece attraction, Time Rider, to commemorate their 40th anniversary. This meticulously themed Coaster Wheel offers a dual experience catering to both families and thrill seekers.

Two Unique Experiences

Setting itself apart from classic Giant Wheel and observation attractions, Gyeongju World has chosen Intamin’s Coaster Wheel model, which features two unique ride experiences.

The first offers a classic Giant Wheel ride, allowing visitors to enjoy sweeping views across the park and its scenic landscape.

Alternatively, visitors can choose the dynamic ride experience with mobile gondolas. These gondolas are set on a track inspired by Intamin’s Roller Coasters, and they move with gravity as the wheel rotates, creating the sensation that the gondola is detaching from the structure before swinging back to a rest position.

An Eye-Catching Ride

Situated in the center of Gyeongju World, Time Rider stands at an impressive height of 51 meters (164 ft), capturing the attention of visitors upon their arrival and building anticipation prior to entering the park. The distinctive design of the ride, coupled with the exceptional thematic work by Gyeongju World, strengthens the park’s identity. Furthermore, Time Rider is equipped with custom LED lighting, creating a unique ambiance in the park during nighttime.

Whether you appreciate a magnificent landscape, engage with the moving gondolas, or simply enjoy the dynamic atmosphere of a theme park, Time Rider will provide an exceptional experience.

RIDE STATISTICS Height approx. 51 m (164 ft) Number of mobile gondolas 16 Number of fixed gondolas 8

RECORDS World’s tallest Coaster WheelSouth Korea’s first Coaster WheelFifth Coaster Wheel in the world