Brogent announces the opening of Niagara Takes Flight, and debuts two new rides at IAAPA Expo Asia 2025

Niagara Takes Flight: The First Flying Theater Set Beside a Global Icon

In partnership with Niagara Parks, Brogent is thrilled to unveil Niagara Takes Flight, a brand-new flying theater set to open in late August. Nestled beside the iconic Niagara Falls, this attraction is the first flying theater celebrating a world-famous natural wonder, offering visitors an unmatched combination of immersive storytelling and breathtaking scenic beauty.

As the turnkey solution provider, Brogent has delivered a complete suite of services including theme design, ride system, film production, and theater construction, crafting an unforgettable journey above one of the world’s most beloved destinations.

Introducing o-Ride X: A Next-Gen Ride with Double Thrills

Brogent also debuts its new ride system, o-Ride X Flying Theater, which pushes the boundaries of immersive entertainment. Designed for Double Experience and Double Capacity, o-Ride X combines a Motion Theater with a Flying Theater into one seamless journey.

Guests begin with a game-based interactive sequence that delivers fun and engagement, then transition into a media-based flying experience that elevates immersion to a whole new level. This dual-format ride not only maximizes throughput but also enhances storytelling flexibility, making it a high-impact attraction for any venue.

o-Ride E: A Smart Solution that is Easy, Efficient, and Everywhere

For operators seeking flexible deployment, Brogent introduces the o-Ride E Flying Theater, a compact and modular ride system ideal for existing buildings, FECs, malls, zoos, aquariums, museums, or other urban locations.

With quick installation, easy operation, and minimal space requirements, o-Ride E makes it easier than ever to bring a premium flying experience to more places. The system is paired with Brogent’s extensive content IP library, allowing operators to rotate films regularly and keep the experience fresh. Popular titles include Japanese anime such as Attack on Titan, Godzilla, Ghost in the Shell, as well as Brogent’s signature flying series that take riders across iconic landscapes—ensuring high repeat visitation.

These three launches mark a significant milestone in Brogent’s ongoing innovation in immersive entertainment. From celebrating a world-famous natural wonder with Niagara Takes Flight, to pushing design boundaries with o-Ride X, and delivering flexible, high-efficiency solutions with o-Ride E, Brogent is leading the evolution of flying theater experiences across diverse venues and audiences.