The Award-winning Cherry Jubilee returns to Gilroy Gardens, June 5 – July 5

GILROY, Calif. — The Gilroy Gardens Cherry Jubilee, an international award-winning event focused on food and family fun, returns to Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park from June 5 through July 5, 2026. Guests can enjoy over 50 mouthwatering cherry-inspired delights along with live entertainment, family games, and educational activities throughout the park.

Introduced in 2025, the Gilroy Gardens Cherry Jubilee is a month-long celebration inspired by the local cherry harvest. For the ultimate experience, the Very Cherry Tasting Card allows guests to sample up to six of the 50+ cherry-infused appetizers, entrees, desserts, mocktails, and craft cocktails available at park restaurants and carts. Menu items range from the Gourmet Kickin’ Cherry BBQ Burger, Cherry Balsamic Chicken Sandwich, and Cherry Ceviche to Cherry Funnel Cake, Cherry Ice Cream, and Cherry Chocolate Chip Cupcakes.

At the Gilroy Gardens Cherry Jubilee, visitors will discover hands-on educational activities and exhibits where they can learn more about cherries and local agriculture, in support of the nonprofit park’s educational mission. There will also be live entertainment from the Merry Cherry Bunch, fun family games, and an outdoor roller rink.

“The Gilroy Gardens Cherry Jubilee is all about food, flavor and FUN—and we’ve made this award-winning event even better for 2026,” stated Hoa Minh Le, President and General Manager of Gilroy Gardens. “Our culinary team has been working all year long on some truly outstanding new dishes and beverages. We can’t wait to welcome guests back this summer to make more sweet family memories in our beautiful park. Come out to eat, drink, and be cherry!”

The Gilroy Gardens Cherry Jubilee was awarded the prestigious IAAPA Brass Ring Award for Best New Food & Beverage Event in 2025. This award celebrates innovation, originality, and impact in the global attractions industry and recognizes special events that elevate the guest experience in new and exciting ways.

The 2026 Gilroy Gardens Cherry Jubilee opens on June 5 and runs daily through July 5. The park is open from 11am – 5pm, with extended hours from 10am-6pm over Fourth of July Weekend for the Cherry Red, White and Blue Celebration (July 3, 4 & 5). Cherry Jubilee entertainment and activities are included with regular park admission or Membership; food and beverages are available for separate purchase. The Very Cherry Tasting Card (available for an additional fee) entitles guests to sample up to six of the 50+ unique cherry-inspired food and drink items available at park restaurants and carts.