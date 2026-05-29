American Eagle to race for first time in nearly 10 years at Six Flags Great America

GURNEE, Ill. — In a thrilling nod to its past and a highlight of its milestone anniversary year, Six Flags Great America today announced that its massive dual-track wooden coaster, American Eagle, will race once again for the first time in nearly 10 years, returning the iconic coaster to its original side‑by‑side operation during the 50th Anniversary Celebration.

One of the park’s most beloved attractions, American Eagle, debuted in 1981 and quickly became a fan favorite for its towering wooden structure and unique racing experience. For decades, guests lined up to experience the excitement of two trains racing side‑by‑side, creating both competition and unforgettable moments among riders.

Now, as part of the park’s 50th Anniversary season, that original experience returns.

“American Eagle has been a classic of Six Flags Great America for more than four decades,” said John Krajnak, Park President of Six Flags Great America. “Bringing back racing is a meaningful way to celebrate the nostalgia guests remember while delivering the kind of thrilling, shared experience that defines our park today.”

During the 50th Anniversary Celebration, both sides of American Eagle will operate simultaneously, allowing guests to experience the head‑to‑head excitement that made the ride a standout attraction for generations. The return of American Eagle’s original operation adds a new dimension to an already landmark season, inviting longtime fans to relive one of the park’s most iconic ride experiences while introducing a new generation to the friendly competition that defined the ride’s early years.

Still standing as the tallest, fastest, and longest racing wooden roller coaster in the world, American Eagle remains a symbol of innovation and thrill at Six Flags Great America. Its return to racing honors the park’s legacy while reinforcing its commitment to delivering dynamic, can’t‑miss experiences.

The 50th Anniversary Celebration features new entertainment, nostalgic experiences, exclusive offerings, and iconic moments that celebrate five decades of thrills, including the return of racing on one of its most legendary rides.