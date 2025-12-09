Tim Carson of Alberta Association of Agricultural Societies elected as IAFE State & Provincial Associations Representative

DENVER, Colo. — Tim Carson, IFMG, of the Alberta Association of Agricultural Societies in Edmonton, Alberta, has been elected State & Provincial Associations Representative of the International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE). The election took place during the association’s annual business session at the 2025 IAFE Convention & Trade Show in Denver, Colorado.

“It is an honor to be elected to this position. I look forward to supporting this incredible industry and the IAFE,” said Carson.

Carson is a passionate advocate for rural communities, a champion of small towns, and a dedicated supporter of volunteers. He believes deeply in the power of people to positively influence their communities.

A lifelong volunteer, Carson has been actively involved with his local Agricultural Society in Redwater, Alberta, for more than 30 years, serving in both staff and volunteer roles. His early experiences shaped his career path, ultimately leading him to his current role as Chief Executive Officer of the Alberta Association of Agricultural Societies, where he has proudly served Alberta’s agricultural societies for over two decades.