RWS Global elevates holiday cheer for more than 7,500,000 guests around the world this winter

NEW YORK, N.Y. — RWS Global, the world leader in live moments across entertainment and sports, is celebrating a fun-filled holiday season, delighting more than 7.5 million visitors at attractions around the globe, on land and at sea. With more than 150 custom-created experiences, RWS Global is raising holiday cheer with unparalleled theatrical and experiential expertise, bringing guests a captivating blend of holiday traditions and modern entertainment, creating cherished memories that will last a lifetime.

As a full-service creator of immersive experiences, RWS Global is recognized across the hospitality and leisure industry for its ability to reimagine destinations and elevate guest engagement. From ideation and creative development to casting, design, technical production, media, wardrobe, décor and turnkey operations, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that bring the magic of the holidays to life. Their seasonal programming creates fresh energy and unforgettable moments to major attractions worldwide. This season, Hershey Entertainment and Resorts, Merlin Entertainments, Parque Reunidos, Premiere Parks, Simon Malls, Madison Square Garden, the Los Angeles Zoo, Holland America Line, Marella Cruises and several additional cruise partners around the world are collaborating with RWS Global to deliver spectacular experiences to families around the world.

“We look forward all year long to creating one-of-a-kind seasonal experiences for guests of all ages,” said Ryan Stana, Chairman & CEO, RWS Global. “It is a joy to see our team’s creativity elevate holiday experiences for families worldwide. We take special pride in knowing our work helps create emotional souvenirs that last far beyond the season.”

“Year after year, RWS Global brings the holiday spirit to life at Hersheypark,” said Brewer Lister, Managing Director of Immersive Experiences. “Together, we’ve created unforgettable seasonal experiences that allow our guests to celebrate with loved ones and make lasting memories.”

This year’s holiday activations also serve as a celebratory culmination of a momentous year for RWS Global. The company expanded its global footprint with new offices in Shanghai, Riyadh and Orlando; acquired the patented vocal rehearsal app Harmony Helper to deliver new efficiencies and cost savings to clients; was named Agency of the Year at the Sports Technology Awards and announced the World Fencing League, where they will lead live event production to create a worldclass arena experience. Across six continents, the company delivered fan engagement programs for major sporting events, including the NFL, Islamic Solidarity Games, World Volleyball Championship, World Aquatics Championship, British & Irish Lions Tour in Australia and many more, reinforcing its position as a global leader in sports entertainment. These achievements, paired with newly formed partnerships with OneTeam Partners, Snapchat, The Verdon Fosse Legacy®, Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines and Fred Rogers Productions, further strengthen RWS Global’s role as the premier provider of year-round experiential entertainment and expand their ability to bring beloved brands to life through immersive, technically advanced experiences on land and at sea.