MEGACON participants to save $15 on single day ticket at Fun Spot

ORLANDO — Fun Spot America Theme Parks is inviting all MEGACON participants to show up and show out their best cosplay outfit for everyone to enjoy while visiting the Orlando or Kissimmee Park this weekend. Each day after the show floor closes, the party doesn’t stop at Fun Spot. Beginning Thursday, March 19th through Sunday, March 22nd come on by with fellow participants to scream and shout with unlimited roller coaster rides, Go Kart racing and extreme thrill rides.

“Let’s face it, after a day on the show floor you owe it to yourself to come to Fun Spot for the fresh air, free parking, free admission and Florida’s best family owned and operated roller coasters, go kart racing and more.” said John Arie Jr., CEO of Fun Spot America. Fun Spot America parks will be open from 10:00 am each day until 12:00 am that night. “Our guests love experiencing our parks at night,” Arie continued. “All of Fun Spot’s rides and attractions have vibrant light displays.”

“This offer is not available online.” Arie continued. “Show off your creative couture in-person and save $15.00 on a Single Day Ticket from March 19th through March 22nd. “It’s all about the short lines, free parking and free admission.” Arie continued. “Fun Spot is the best value in town, offering guests more ride experiences per hour than any other theme park.”

The best way to experience everything Fun Spot America Theme Parks have to offer is with a Fun Spot America Season Pass. Season passholders can enjoy all the fun-filled rides and attractions at Fun Spot’s three parks in Orlando, Florida; Kissimmee, Florida; and Fayetteville, Georgia. Season passes and single-day tickets can be purchased at the parks’ Guest Relations windows or online at Fun-spot.com.

Fun Spot America Theme Parks are known for delivering wholesome, nostalgic fun for families and thrill-seekers alike. To stay up to date on the park’s latest rides, upcoming events, special deals and more, visit Fun-Spot.com, or follow the park on X @FunspotAmerica, Facebook @FunSpotAmerica and Instagram @funspotamericathemeparks.