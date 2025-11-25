ASTM International approves standard for Amusement Ride Risk Assessment

W. CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. — A new ASTM International standard will provide guidance for estimating, evaluating, reducing, and documenting risks associated with personnel and the public interacting with an amusement ride or device.

ASTM’s amusement rides and devices committee (F24) has approved the new standard, which specifies basic terminology, principles, and methodology needed for amusement ride risk assessment. According to ASTM member Joe Van Dam, the new standard (F3598) will guide those who produce amusement rides and devices on how to prove the system is safe for people to use and interact with.

“The new standard supports innovation by providing a method to assess and consistently document risk of harm to people and achieve a safe system,” says Van Dam. The new standard applies to both the development of new rides and modifications to existing ones.

“The standard uses well-tried risk assessment practices of the innovating machinery industry, with the process tailored toward the amusement industry,” says Van Dam. “Here the thrills are high and the people interacting with the attraction are mostly untrained and have a lower tolerance for risk. This standard has shared elements from machinery safety, but it is written to address rides and their unique elements.”

This effort relates to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal #3 on good health and well-being; as well as #9 on industry, innovation, and infrastructure; and #11 on sustainable cities and communities.

“The task group that developed F3598 has quite a few items on the horizon for future work and will be engaging its contributors for further development,” says Van Dam. “The task group is particularly interested in hearing from users about the challenges they have with applying the new standard and suggestions for resolving those challenges.”