JR Huyck is new Intercard North American Sales Manager

Intercard, the world leader in cashless technology, has added bowling industry veteran JR Huyck to its team as North American Sales Manager.

A Missouri native, JR Huyck has been around bowling since his early teens working at Walnut Bowl in Springfield. There he became friends with Andy Bartholomy, who went on to create the popular chain of Andy B’s family entertainment centers. Andy B also sponsored and coached JR during a winning five-year stint as a competitive amateur bowler.

JR was the general manager of Andy B’s Springfield location and later rose to the position of director of operations, overseeing the expansion to a chain of three modern FECs. Andy B’s now comprises five centers and is a member of the Intercard Global Family of Customers.

“JR comes to us after a successful tenure as a new business development executive for QubicaAMF Worldwide. With his extensive managerial and operations background in the amusement industry we know his leadership skills will help us reach our highest goals,” says Scott Sherrod, CEO of Intercard. “JR’s understanding of both FECs and BECs will help our customers in North America continue to thrive.”

Rob Geiger will stay on with Intercard in a new role as Client Relations Director. He will be based out of Atlanta.

JR Huyck will be at Bowl Expo 2026 in Nashville and can be contacted at JRHuyck@intercardinc.com .