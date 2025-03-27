Six Flags Great Adventure to launch America’s first Super Boomerang Coaster this Spring: The Flash: Vertical Velocity

JACKSON, N.J. — Six Flags Great Adventure is set to launch a highly anticipated addition to its collection of world-class attractions: THE FLASH: Vertical Velocity. Opening this spring, the park’s newest roller coaster promises to deliver an unforgettable ride, combining forward and backward launches, four intense inversions, 10 “airtime” (negative-gravity) moments and a top speed of 60 mph. The combination of these exhilarating elements marks America’s first “super boomerang” coaster.

Inspired by THE FLASH, the iconic superhero known for his incredible speed, THE FLASH: Vertical Velocity is engineered to give riders the sensation of racing through the air at lightning-fast speeds. With a minimum height requirement of just 48 inches, THE FLASH: Vertical Velocity will provide an accessible, action-packed experience for a wide range of guests.

THE FLASH: Vertical Velocity stats include:

Maximum height: 172 feet

Maximum speed: 60 mph

Number of launches: 7

Inversions: 4

Moments of negative gravity (“airtime”): 10

Length of track: 1,430 feet

Height requirement: 48 inches

“THE FLASH: Vertical Velocity is the perfect addition to our world-class lineup of roller coasters at Six Flags Great Adventure,” said Brian Bacica, park president. “This high-energy ride delivers everything coaster fans are looking for — forward and backward launches, inversions, and an adrenaline rush that even THE FLASH himself would approve of. With its 48-inch height requirement, junior and experienced thrill seekers alike will have the chance to experience it firsthand.”