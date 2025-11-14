SeaWorld Orlando’s Christmas celebration lights up the season with millions of sparkling lights, beloved shows, and holiday cheer

ORLANDO — It’s the most wonderful time of the year at SeaWorld Orlando and this year, the park is going bigger and brighter than ever before. Christmas Celebration is now open through Jan. 5, offering families heart-warming shows, beloved characters, festive fireworks and holiday traditions you’ll only find at SeaWorld — available with general admission.

Recognized by USA Today’s 10Best as one of the top holiday theme park events in the nation, SeaWorld Orlando’s Christmas Celebration transforms more than 120 acres of the park into a dazzling winter wonderland shimmering with millions of lights, festive displays and brand-new holiday entertainment.



A Park Transformed into a Winter Wonderland

Every corner of SeaWorld shines bright with holiday cheer. Guests can stroll through the glistening Sea of Trees, where sparkling trees dance to holiday classics across the lagoon — including a towering 70-foot centerpiece that lights up the night sky. Snow flurries fall along the Waterfront, toy soldiers march, ballerinas twirl, and festive fun fills the air as classic Christmas tunes set the scene.

New & Returning Holiday Entertainment

This year’s lineup brings back fan favorites and introduces new experiences that make the park’s holiday celebration truly unforgettable.

Show Highlights:

NEW | Clyde & Seamore’s Countdown to Christmas: SeaWorld’s most hilarious sea lion duo return with a brand-new pre-show, blending laugh-out-loud comedy and holiday mischief.

SeaWorld’s most hilarious sea lion duo return with a brand-new pre-show, blending laugh-out-loud comedy and holiday mischief. GUEST FAVORITE | Winter Wonderland on Ice: Watch world-class skaters dazzle across the ice as fountains and fireworks light up the night at Bayside Stadium.

Watch world-class skaters dazzle across the ice as fountains and fireworks light up the night at Bayside Stadium. GUEST FAVORITE | Holiday Reflections: Fireworks Finale – A breathtaking display of lights, water, and pyrotechnics set to holiday music.

Fireworks Finale – A breathtaking display of lights, water, and pyrotechnics set to holiday music. GUEST FAVORITE | O Wondrous Night: The beloved live nativity returns to Nautilus Theater, featuring over 30 carols, life-size puppets, and live animals.

The beloved live nativity returns to Nautilus Theater, featuring over 30 carols, life-size puppets, and live animals. Mrs. Claus’ Magic Kitchen Presented by Undeniably Dairy: Reimagined with even more holiday cheer as Mrs. Claus mixes classic North Pole traditions with sweet surprises and share-worthy fun. Guests can learn baking tips, sample seasonal treats, and raise a glass of milk in honor of the season’s sweetest sponsor.

Reimagined with even more holiday cheer as Mrs. Claus mixes classic North Pole traditions with sweet surprises and share-worthy fun. Guests can learn baking tips, sample seasonal treats, and raise a glass of milk in honor of the season’s sweetest sponsor. Elmo’s Christmas Wish: Sing, dance, and celebrate the spirit of the season with Elmo and friends in Seaport Theater.

Sing, dance, and celebrate the spirit of the season with Elmo and friends in Seaport Theater. Orca and Dolphin Stadium Pre-Shows: Guests can enjoy special holiday-themed presentations before their favorite marine life experiences.

Throughout the park, atmosphere performers add to the cheer… from Jump Rope Toy Soldiers, Interactive Elves, and Ice Stilt Walkers to “An Elf Story” at Sharks Plaza, where storytelling comes to life with audience participation.

Families can also meet Rudolph & Friends along Pipeline Pathway, take festive photos in Rudolph’s Christmastown, and visit Santa in Expedition Odyssey Plaza beginning November 14 from noon until park close.

Festive Dining & Holiday Treats

From cozy comfort foods to gourmet holiday indulgences, guests can feast their way through the season with special dining experiences and seasonal sips that make spirits bright.

GUEST FAVORITE | Dinner with Santa (Sea Harbor 4, peak days Nov. 14 – Dec. 24): A heartwarming dining experience with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

(Sea Harbor 4, peak days Nov. 14 – Dec. 24): A heartwarming dining experience with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Sesame Christmas Breakfast (SeaFire Inn, Saturdays only, Nov. 15 – Dec. 20): A jolly breakfast with Elmo and friends in their festive best.

(SeaFire Inn, Saturdays only, Nov. 15 – Dec. 20): A jolly breakfast with Elmo and friends in their festive best. Christmas Meal Sponsored by Coca-Cola (Voyagers, Daily Nov. 14 – Jan. 6): Enjoy holiday classics with a refreshing Coca-Cola twist.

(Voyagers, Daily Nov. 14 – Jan. 6): Enjoy holiday classics with a refreshing Coca-Cola twist. Holiday Meal (Sharks Underwater Grill, Daily Nov. 29 – Dec. 25): A fine-dining seasonal experience.

(Sharks Underwater Grill, Daily Nov. 29 – Dec. 25): A fine-dining seasonal experience. Culinary Christmas Huts (Parkwide): Open daily at 4 p.m., featuring returning favorites like Joyful Chicken & Waffles and new seasonal offerings.

(Parkwide): Open daily at 4 p.m., featuring returning favorites like Joyful Chicken & Waffles and new seasonal offerings. Cookies, Cocoa & Milk Fireworks Viewing Presented by Undeniably Dairy (Lakeside Cantina, Saturdays only, Nov. 15 – Dec. 20): Sip, snack, and celebrate with freshly baked cookies, rich hot cocoa, and a splash of holiday milk magic — all while enjoying the best view in the park.

This year’s sweetest moments are made possible by Undeniably Dairy, proud sponsor of SeaWorld’s Mrs. Claus’ Magic Kitchen and Cookies & Cocoa Fireworks Viewing — celebrating Florida’s homegrown dairy goodness all season long.

Seasonal Traditions Shine Bright



Hanukkah Celebration (Dec. 14–Dec. 21): Celebrate the Festival of Lights with nightly menorah lightings and special storytelling moments in Sesame Street Land.

(Dec. 14–Dec. 21): Celebrate the Festival of Lights with nightly menorah lightings and special storytelling moments in Sesame Street Land. Kwanzaa Festivities (Dec. 26–Jan. 1): Join nightly kinara lightings and reflections on African heritage.

(Dec. 26–Jan. 1): Join nightly kinara lightings and reflections on African heritage. New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31): Ring in 2026 SeaWorld-style with bold fireworks and ocean-inspired festivities.

(Dec. 31): Ring in 2026 SeaWorld-style with bold fireworks and ocean-inspired festivities. Three Kings Celebration (Jan. 4–6): Honor this cherished Latin tradition with themed cuisine, extended lights, and special performances.

Even More Holiday Magic

Guests can also enjoy Christmas movies at SeaFire Inn, public ice skating at Bayside Stadium, exclusive VIP Tours, and Christmas Reserved Seating Packages for select shows.

The celebration continues through January 5, 2026, with O Wondrous Night and other holiday favorites closing on January 6.

The Best Way to Celebrate All Season Long

SeaWorld Orlando is currently running a limited-time Black Friday Presale, offering up to 65% off on Tickets, Fun Cards, and Annual Passes. This special offer is available now through Sunday, November 16. With a thrilling lineup of new events and entertainment planned for the remainder of 2025 and all of 2026, now is the best time to lock in big savings on a full year of adventure. In addition to admission products, guests can save up to 30% on enhanced dining experiences like Dinner with Santa and Sesame Street Christmas Breakfast.

Whether you’re sharing cookies with Santa or starting the day with your favorite furry friends, there’s never been a better time to plan your visit. These limited-time offers make it easy to celebrate the spirit of Christmas at SeaWorld Orlando — all season long.