Family Entertainment Group welcomes two new executives to lead commercial strategy and accelerate growth

ITASCA, Ill. — Family Entertainment Group (FEG), a leader in developing and operating high-performing arcades and attractions across the United States, announced two strategic additions to its executive leadership team: Parisa Jalili as Chief Commercial Officer and Justin Green as Chief Growth Officer. The appointments underscore FEG’s commitment to disciplined, scalable growth and to elevating the guest and partner experience across its nationwide footprint.

Parisa Jalili, Chief Commercial Officer

Jalili brings more than two decades of leadership experience spanning global commercial operations, brand management, and customer experience. She has led cross-functional teams through operational transformation, marketing modernization, and go-to-market execution across entertainment, hospitality, and technology categories. At FEG, Jalili will oversee marketing, communications, and commercial operations—aligning brand strategy with data-driven performance, deepening customer engagement, and strengthening partner value through integrated planning with Operations, Finance, and Regional teams.

Justin Green, Chief Growth Officer

Green joins FEG from the sports and entertainment sector, where he has built guest-centric businesses, forged strategic partnerships, and led teams through meaningful growth. In his new role, he will lead FEG’s enterprise growth strategy—including new verticals, market expansion, and M&A—balancing innovation with disciplined execution. Green will own the full business development lifecycle (from pipeline creation and market evaluation to deal structuring and contract execution), develop scalable systems to support sustained external growth and integration readiness, build and maintain high-impact partnerships that diversify revenue streams, deepen client relationships and segmentation strategies to drive acquisition and lifetime value, and serve as a thought partner to the CEO on long-term growth planning and capital allocation.

“Welcoming Parisa and Justin marks an exciting new chapter for Family Entertainment Group,” said Rex Jackson, CEO of FEG. “Parisa’s commercial leadership and brand rigor, paired with Justin’s growth playbook and partnership experience, give us exactly the balance we want as we scale—disciplined execution with a relentless focus on guest experience and partner performance. Together, they’ll help shape the next era of innovation, expansion, and results at FEG.”