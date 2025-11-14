Piece on Earth: Annual Lego Tree Lighting Extravaganza at Legoland California Resort, Monday, Dec. 1

LEGOLAND California Resort is decking the halls — brick by brick! The Carlsbad theme park will celebrate the return of its three-story, 35-foot-tall LEGO Christmas Tree at the 23rd annual tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 1.

Built from more than 366,000 LEGO and DUPLO bricks, complete with giant ornaments, presents, candy canes, stars and candles, the tree took Master Model builders 3,000 hours to create.

WHO: Actress Danielle Fishel – most known for her ‘90s role on “Boy Meets World” as Topanga Lawrence – will light the night as the evening’s special guest host. Fishel also recently competed on the current season (34) of “Dancing with the Stars.” She will help LEGOLAND shoot for the stars with some out-of-this-world news aboutthe Park’snew Galacticoaster.

WHEN: Monday, Dec. 1 ~media check-in between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Ceremony begins at 5:45 p.m.

WHERE: LEGOLAND® California Resort ~ One LEGOLAND Dr, Carlsbad, CA 92008

WHY: The awe-inspiring, brick-built tree has become a beloved centerpiece of the Park’s annual holiday festivities, which will begin Nov. 22, with many LEGO lovers attending the illumination year after year as part of their annual tradition. On Dec. 1, guests can gather around the iconic LEGO tree to witness the magical moment all 500 LED lights and 40 LEGO candles come to life—followed by the season’s first dazzling fireworks display.