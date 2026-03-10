Six Flags Great Adventure announces major transformation of The Boardwalk and March park opening

JACKSON, N.J. — Six Flags Great Adventure opens to the public March 28 and today it announced a major transformation of The Boardwalk, the park’s reimagined take on a classic shorefront escape. With additional details to be released soon, the 2026 project is expected to open late spring and will include new ride experiences, refreshed dining and additional enhancements. This marks the latest project in a multi-year investment plan for the park, with construction currently ongoing for a new 2027 roller coaster.

The 2026 season will kick off with new and exciting events:

NEW Exclusive Season Passholder Preview Night, Friday, March 27 (5pm-9pm)

2026 Passholders and Members will get the first look at the new season during a special evening preview event, featuring:

Exclusive early access to select rides and attractions

First coaster rides of the 2026 season

A sneak peek at new seasonal offerings and park enhancements

The event is complimentary for all 2026 Season Passholders and Members.

Opening Day, March 28 featuring the NEW Safari Spring Break Celebration, March 28 – April 12

Debuting alongside Opening Day weekend entertainment, the Safari Spring Break Celebration brings new wildlife-themed entertainment inside the amusement park.

Guests can enjoy:

Up-close animal encounters

Family-friendly entertainment and shows

Themed activities and immersive photo opportunities

The celebration coincides with the return of Safari Off-Road Adventure access from inside the amusement park. With more than 1,200 animals from six continents, including elephants, rhinos, tigers, giraffes and lions, this expansive safari experience is included with theme park admission for guests, Passholders and Members.

Updated Enhancements Coming This Season

Alongside these spring events, guests will notice a variety of enhancements throughout the park designed to elevate the overall experience for 2026. This includes newly installed track sections on El Toro for a smoother ride experience, improved Wi-Fi for more reliable connectivity, and refreshed dining locations offering greater convenience and new menu selections. These updates build on Great Adventure’s ongoing commitment to improving guest comfort, ride quality, and in-park amenities.

Returning Wild Safari Experiences, Opening April 3

Beginning April 3, guests can once again enjoy the park’s popular Wild Safari experiences as they return for the 2026 season.

At Wild Safari Base Camp, located at the main safari entrance, guests will find:

Animal encounters

Educational presentations

A standalone safari experience independent of the amusement park

At Savannah Sunset Resort, guests can enjoy:

Unique glamping-style accommodations

Sweeping savannah views

Immersive overnight wildlife adventure

3 Parks, 1 Great Adventure: Limited-Time Spring Sale

To celebrate the return of the season, the park is offering its Spring Sale featuring the 2026 Gold Pass for just $70, including a free upgrade from Silver.

With the Gold Pass, guests get 3-Parks-in-1 with access to Six Flags Great Adventure, Wild Safari and Hurricane Harbor. Additional benefits include:

Free general parking

Unlimited visits

Access to select Six Flags parks

In-park discounts and exclusive perks

The Regional Gold Pass also provides access to nearby parks including Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, Kings Dominion and Six Flags New England.

The Spring Sale is available for a limited time at sixflags.com.