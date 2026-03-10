Universal Orlando Resort makes a splash this summer as Universal Volcano Bay Nights, the exclusive after-hours event, returns on select nights May 3 through August 21

ORLANDO — This summer, Universal Volcano Bay Nights returns to Universal Orlando Resort on select nights from May 3 through August 21 – inviting guests to enjoy an exclusive party after dark at the breathtaking water theme park, complete with special in-park experiences, an exclusive menu, access to Volcano Bay’s most popular attractions, and more.

The limited-capacity, after-hours event will take guests on an unforgettable adventure under the stars where they’ll enjoy lower wait times at popular attractions like Krakatau Aqua Coaster, Ko’okiri Body Plunge and TeAwa the Fearless River, plus an exciting Beach Bash at Waturi Beach featuring a live DJ and meet-and-greets with beloved DreamWorks Animations characters from Shrek and Madagascar. Guests will also be able to indulge in complimentary treats like Blue Raspberry Churro Bites and Garlic Parmesan-Flavored Popcorn, purchase specialty food and beverage items at select locations around the park and enjoy over 100 drink choices and refills of Coca-Cola beverages during the event with a complimentary Volcano Bay Freestyle Souvenir Cup.

Volcano Bay Nights will take place on the following dates throughout the summer:

May 3, 10, 17, 22 and 31

June 5, 12, 18 and 25

July 10 and 17

August 7, 14 and 21

Volcano Bay Nights officially kicks off at 7 p.m. on each event night, but guests can arrive as early as 4 p.m. to enjoy the park during the day before the party begins. Tickets are on sale now for $99 plus tax per person, and parking for the event is also included. Universal Orlando Passholders can enjoy special savings and receive a 10% discount off the ticketed price with a valid Annual or Seasonal pass and valid photo ID.

Plus, guests looking for an even more relaxing experience can reserve a private cabana for the event, starting at $199.99 plus tax. Private cabanas must be booked in-park at the concierge huts on the day of the event, and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.