Huss Pirate Ship, Bounty’s Revenge II, sets sail at Adventure World

BREMEN, Germany — Huss Park Attractions, the German ride manufacturer, has worked with Adventure World in Perth, Australia, to bring back its much-loved pirate ship ride, Bounty’s Revenge, nine years after the original was retired.

Adventure World offered a pirate ship experience for over 30 years, with the ride, also from HUSS, eventually being retired in 2016. The new attraction, called Bounty’s Revenge II.

A new enhancement for a favourite ride type

The new attraction is a HUSS Pirate Ship with an additional new feature, the Flying Passage, created to introduce a new level of excitement and immersion to the classic ride.

Once the ship reaches its highest point, riders are taken by surprise as the swing starts a journey of unrestrained flight. For a few moments, it glides smoothly through the station, free from mechanical contact. This distinctive feature offers guests the sensation of flying, driven solely by gravity and momentum.

After a few natural swings, the drive kicks in again, lifting the ship back up for another quick burst of excitement as riders feel the full force of Bounty’s propulsion system. This cycle repeats, offering several highlights in one ride: moments of weightlessness, sudden pushes of speed, and waves of adrenaline that keep riders excited until smoothly returning to the dock.

The surprising swings combined with the ride’s dynamic motion offer a memorable experience for guests. A fusion of classic fun and cutting-edge technology, Flying Passage changes the concept of what a swinging attraction can be.

Built to strict standards by Huss Park Attractions, the new ship features upgraded theming and enhanced guest care, while immersive storytelling elements bring the story to life.

The Pirate Ship is a popular HUSS Classic Ride. A genuine family-thrill attraction, it features moderate accelerations, and children over 1.1 m tall can enjoy it if accompanied by an adult. From 1.2 m onwards, they can ride alone.

The new installation has a high capacity of up to 50 passengers per trip. The ship swings 75 degrees to each side, providing an exhilarating experience for riders.

Adventure World is home to over 25 rides and attractions, including thrilling coasters like Abyss, Goliath pendulum swing, giant water slides like Kraken, kids’ zones and fun for all ages. The newest attraction from Huss Park Attractions is set to be a major crowd puller.