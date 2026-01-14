Entrepreneur names Urban Air “No. 1 Adventure Park Brand” in 2026 Franchise 500 for eighth consecutive year

DALLAS — Urban Air Adventure Park, part of the youth enrichment growth-focused platform Unleashed Brands, ranked No. 178 on Entrepreneur magazine’s 2026 Franchise 500® list. This signifies the eighth year the brand has been named No. 1 in the Adventure Parks category.

Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® is considered one of the most competitive and comprehensive franchise rankings, evaluating brands on more than 150 data points including unit growth, financial strength, stability, and brand power. Urban Air’s placement on the list underscores the brand’s continued momentum as a franchise opportunity in the youth enrichment space.

In addition to its ranking on the Franchise 500® list, Urban Air finished 2025 with a record year of growth and innovation, including:

Nationwide Growth: 15 new leases, 30 new franchise agreements, and the grand opening of 21 parks across the country, including its milestone 200th location in Lawrence Township, N.J.

15 new leases, 30 new franchise agreements, and the grand opening of 21 parks across the country, including its milestone 200th location in Lawrence Township, N.J. Leadership Investment: Appointed Mandy Dowson as Brand President of Urban Air Adventure Park, strengthening the brand’s leadership team with a focus on franchise performance, operational alignment, and long-term growth across the system.

Appointed Mandy Dowson as Brand President of Urban Air Adventure Park, strengthening the brand’s leadership team with a focus on franchise performance, operational alignment, and long-term growth across the system. “Fuel Your Play” Menu Expansion: The brand’s Urban Café menu has been enhanced, with the roll out of fresh and healthier food items such as hummus cups, guacamole cups, pickle bites, and more to power families through their park visits.

The brand’s Urban Café menu has been enhanced, with the roll out of fresh and healthier food items such as hummus cups, guacamole cups, pickle bites, and more to power families through their park visits. Debut of National Dippin’ Dots Partnership: Iconic beaded ice cream brand Dippin’ Dots has been named the exclusive frozen treat provider nationally for Urban Air with a specialty flavor coming later this year. The move gives families a sweet treat to look forward to while visiting parks.

Iconic beaded ice cream brand Dippin’ Dots has been named the exclusive frozen treat provider nationally for Urban Air with a specialty flavor coming later this year. The move gives families a sweet treat to look forward to while visiting parks. Marketing Leadership Addition: Appointed Kyle Martin as Chief Marketing Officer, bringing more than 15 years of experience in brand strategy, digital marketing, and eCommerce to accelerate performance and advance strategic marketing priorities.

Appointed Kyle Martin as Chief Marketing Officer, bringing more than 15 years of experience in brand strategy, digital marketing, and eCommerce to accelerate performance and advance strategic marketing priorities. Sock it to Cancer Community-Driven Initiative: Urban Air launched its September charitable initiative through the Unleashed Brands Foundation, “Sock it to Cancer,” to raise money and awareness during National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in partnership with Blood Cancer United (formerly The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

“Urban Air continues to be the go-to choice for families across the country, offering one-of-a-kind experiences that bring communities together,” said Mandy Dowson, Brand President of Urban Air Adventure Park. “Our 2025 achievements reflect the dedication of our teams, the passion of our franchise partners, and the unwavering demand from families looking for fun activities that get kids active and engaged. We’re excited to carry this momentum into 2026 with even more growth on the horizon.”

Urban Air offers more than 20 attractions, including intense ropes courses, Urban Air’s Sky Rider, Adventure Slides, Battle Beams, laser tag, dodgeball courts, obstacle courses, and more. Each park also features a state-of-the-art, fast-casual café, creating a seamless guest experience while supporting diversified revenue streams for franchise owners.

To view Urban Air in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2026 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands January 13, 2026.