Families flock to Paultons Park to meet the new arrival to Peppa Pig’s Family, Baby Evie

Paultons Park, the UK’s number one family theme park, is one of the few destinations across the UK where fans of Hasbro’s PEPPA PIG can meet the famous family’s newest arrival, Evie. Families have lined up each day to meet Peppa’s little sister since her first public appearance two weeks ago.

The Hampshire theme park has extended its meet and greet offering for the summer, with daily appearances from Baby Evie, to ensure that even more families have the chance to congratulate Peppa and her family.

James Mancey, deputy managing director at Paultons Park – the home of PEPPA PIG World, said: “We are over the moon for Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig, Peppa, and George. The arrival of a new sibling is always very exciting, and Peppa and George are simply the best big sister and brother.

“We’re very honoured that Paultons Park is one of the only places in the UK where PEPPA PIG fans can meet baby Evie and we’ve seen huge interest in her appearances so far. Just like Peppa and George, many of our guests are celebrating new arrivals, so it’s great for toddlers and little ones to see their favourite TV family experience the same exciting events too.”

Paultons Park, which opened in 1983, is home to the UK exclusive PEPPA PIG World. The land opened in 2011 and offers nine themed rides, including Peppa’s Big Balloon Ride, Grandpa Pig’s Little Train Ride, Daddy Pig’s Car Ride, and George’s Dinosaur Adventure.

Paultons Park prides itself on being a destination for the whole family and has recently announced its next major opening, Valgard – Realm of the Vikings. The £12million new world, which opens in Spring 2026, featuring the park’s first inverting rollercoaster, is aimed at families with older children and teenagers. Valgard joins Midwestern America themed Tornado Springs, famous for its thrilling Cyclonator ride and free-spinning Storm Chaser coaster, and the park’s dinosaur themed world, Lost Kingdom. Paultons Park remains one of Britain’s top attractions, having been named the UK’s best value theme park in 2023 and having taken home several awards at the 2024 UK Theme Park Awards. In addition to an extensive family offering, Paultons Park offers free parking, free entry for children under 1 metre, and some of the lowest ride queue times in the UK.