Last screams of the season: two weekends left to brave Fright Fest at Six Flags New England

Halloween thrills are coming to a close at Six Flags New England, with just two weekends left to experience Fright Fest presented by SNICKERS and Kids Boo Fest. The park’s final day of operation for the 2025 season is Sunday, Nov. 9. Guests are encouraged to make the most of the remaining weekends and enjoy both the spine-chilling scares of Fright Fest and the fall lineup of rides, attractions, and the family fun of Kids Boo Fest before the monsters vanish and the gates close until spring. Online tickets start as low as $39. Plus, 2025 and 2026 Season Passholders can purchase up to six Bring-a-Friend tickets online for only $19.99 each.

In honor of Veterans Day, Six Flags New England is offering one complimentary single-day ticket to all active military personnel, veterans, and first responders for visits on November 8 and 9. Eligible guests may also purchase up to six additional single-day tickets for family members or dependents at a discounted rate of $19.99 each.

The best way to experience Six Flags New England is with a 2026 Gold Season Pass, which includes unlimited visits the entire season, plus free parking. For a limited time, guests can receive a free upgrade to access more than 40 parks with one pass. This offer ends Nov. 3, so now is the time to lock in the thrills for next year.

Active military, veterans, and first responders must present a valid ID at the Six Flags New England ticket booth to receive complimentary ticket. Discounted military and first responder family tickets can be purchased online via ID.me or at the Six Flags New England ticket booth.