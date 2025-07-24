Six Flags Over Texas announces unprecedented benefit with 2026 Season Pass

ARLINGTON, Texas — To celebrate the first anniversary of the merger between Cedar Fair and Six Flags, today Six Flags Over Texas announced an unprecedented benefit with its 2026 season pass—unlimited access to more than 40 Six Flags Entertainment Corporation parks for the remainder of 2025 and all of 2026. North America’s largest regional amusement-resort operator will launch this limited-time anniversary offer in every park beginning next week.

“This massive benefit is one that only Six Flags Entertainment can provide with more than 40 amusement, water and animal parks spanning three countries,” said Christian Dieckmann, chief commercial officer. “A 2026 Six Flags season pass is an international passport to fun with dynamic family entertainment, refreshing thrills and world’s most exhilarating roller coasters.”

All 2026 Six Flags Entertainment Corporation Gold and Prestige Passes purchased or renewed from July 30 through Sept. 1 will include this exclusive benefit as part of its ‘MVP (Most Valuable Pass) Sale.’ The sale will feature:

Lowest pricing of the year plus free parking

2026 Gold Pass purchases will include one bonus 2025 bring-a-friend-for-free ticket

2026 Prestige Pass purchases will include two bonus 2025 bring-a-friend-for-free tickets

Bring-a-friend tickets are valid through the end of the 2025 season at the park where the pass was purchased

Guests must purchase by Sept. 1 to receive these offers. Prices increase Sept. 2.

With this new MVP access, guests can take the ultimate road trip and experience everything the new Six Flags Entertainment has to offer across the U.S., Canada and Mexico, including:

288 roller coasters with 133 miles of track

282 family rides

970 water slides

234 pools

More than 913 signature entertainment experiences including fall fun like Fright Fest and HAUNT, and winter celebrations like Holiday in the Park and Winterfest (at select locations)





Benefits of the Six Flags Over Texas Season Pass

The Six Flags Over Texas Gold Pass gives guests season-long access to Six Flags Over Texas and Hurricane Harbor Arlington and free general parking. It includes additional benefits like in-park discounts on food and merchandise, exclusive bring-a-friend-for-free ticket offers, and access to the park’s annual Fright Fest presented by SNICKERS® event. Passholders will also enjoy unlimited access to Splash Island, the massive new family water playground that provides hours of refreshing fun with 17 colorful slides and more than 100 interactive water features.

Six Flags Over Texas guests will have access to several Six Flags Entertainment parks within driving distance, including Six Flags Fiesta Texas, Hurricane Harbor Splashtown, Schlitterbahn New Braunfels and Schlitterbahn Galveston.

The MVP Sale will be available online only from July 30 through Sept. 1. After the sale, all 2026 Gold and Prestige passholders will need to purchase the All Park Passport add-on to gain access to all Six Flags Entertainment parks. Some restrictions apply – please visit park websites for specific details.