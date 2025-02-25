Family Entertainment Group unveils new arcade experience at Knott’s Berry Farm

BUENA PARK, Calif. — Family Entertainment Group (FEG) is thrilled to announce the grand re-opening of a newly reimagined arcade at Knott’s Berry Farm. The revitalized 5,200-square-foot entertainment space, named The Factory Floor Arcade, will officially open its doors on Friday, May 21st, offering guests an upgraded gaming experience with exciting new attractions and a fresh thematic design. To celebrate the opening of The Factory Floor Arcade, all guests will enjoy half-price games from Monday, 2/24 through Friday, 2/28.

The transformed arcade embraces a 1920s factory theme, featuring immersive décor elements such as faux brick walls, steel beam treatments, and a newly themed redemption counter. Enhancements also include updated lighting and an overall refresh to complement the dynamic atmosphere of Knott’s Berry Farm’s Boardwalk area.

Guests will have access to approximately 70 cutting-edge games, including two of the latest virtual reality attractions: Godzilla and Rilex Coaster. Players can redeem their winnings at the arcade’s new redemption counter, stocked with a variety of exciting prizes. Family Entertainment Group continues its commitment to delivering high-quality entertainment experiences across the country. The new arcade at Knott’s Berry Farm represents another step in enhancing family fun for visitors of all ages.

